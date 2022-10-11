ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
volleyballmag.com

NCAA volleyball: San Diego, BYU, San Jose State, Wright State all roll on

Fourth-ranked San Diego and No. 12 BYU had West Coast Conference sweeps Thursday, San Jose State stayed unbeaten in Mountain West play, Wright State did the same in the Horizon League, and the line of the night goes to Colorado State’s Kennedy Stanford, who had 28 kills, hit .370 and had an assist, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo, in a five-set win at Fresno State.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Usa#Volleyball#Breaking Down#Ncaa Division#Acc#Pac 12#Sec#Ohio State#Stanford#Purdue#Georgia Tech#Usc#Mi
ABC4

Jazz drop preseason finale to Dallas, 115-101

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s time to tip it off for real. The Utah Jazz closed out the preseason schedule with a 115-101 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night at Vivint Arena. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Rudy Gay made six of eight shots […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Western Iowa Today

Toronto Raptors organization agrees to deal with Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins

(Atlantic) The dream of playing basketball for a living is being realized by Atlantic graduate Ryan Hawkins. The former Northwest Missouri State and Creighton star told KSOM/KS95.7 Sports he is signing with Toronto. “I don’t really know what to expect out of this, but it’s the next step forward and I cant wait for the experience and hopefully a great season ahead.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy