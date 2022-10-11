ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Women's football: Derby County's Kira Rai calls for action on diversity ahead of Nottingham Forest game at City Ground

Derby County Women's trailblazer Kira Rai says "a lot more work" needs to be done to make elite girls' and women's football a level playing field for everyone. Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai is one of the highest-profile British South Asians in women's football, and has weighed in on the issue after Lionesses captain Leah Williamson told BBC Sport the England squad have probed FA chiefs about what they are doing to make the game more diverse and inclusive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Patrick Kluivert
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SkySports

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Reds eliminate hosts

Mohamed Salah scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool turned it on in the second half to thrash Rangers 7-1. Rangers took the lead through Scott Arfield but the brilliant Roberto Firmino levelled it up and Liverpool took over after half-time, scoring six unanswered goals - including three in six minutes from substitute Salah - to leave the hosts unable to make it through to the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Man City#Norwegian
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test

It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Newcastle can be as big as Man Utd, 'there is no ceiling here', says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe says "there is no ceiling" on Newcastle's growth and feels they could one day be the same size as Manchester United. Newcastle's Saudi owners have spent £210m on signings since January - after completing the £300m takeover of the Premier League club just over a year ago - and have plans to challenge the established order of English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba

Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League betting: 11/4 Dominic Solanke backed to get among the goals for Bournemouth vs Fulham

Our tipster Jones Knows is backing Bournemouth centre-forward Dominic Solanke to add his name to the long list of strikers to have scored vs Fulham this season. Betting on outcomes in football matches is difficult for many reasons. We are investing into a game of a low-scoring nature and one that can be settled on fine margins. That was on my mind last weekend, where 4.5 more points went back into the bookmakers' satchels.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy