SkySports
Steven Gerrard exclusive: Aston Villa boss needs time to prove boo-boys wrong as pressure grows ahead of Chelsea clash
November 27, 2021 and Graham Potter’s eighth-placed Brighton are booed off the pitch by their home supporters following a 0-0 draw with Leeds. Seven days earlier, amid what would turn out to be a 12-game winless run, Brighton had been beaten 2-0 in Steven Gerrard's first game as Aston Villa head coach.
SkySports
Women's football: Derby County's Kira Rai calls for action on diversity ahead of Nottingham Forest game at City Ground
Derby County Women's trailblazer Kira Rai says "a lot more work" needs to be done to make elite girls' and women's football a level playing field for everyone. Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai is one of the highest-profile British South Asians in women's football, and has weighed in on the issue after Lionesses captain Leah Williamson told BBC Sport the England squad have probed FA chiefs about what they are doing to make the game more diverse and inclusive.
SkySports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
SkySports
Gary Neville grills Erling Haaland in fan Q&A | ‘I love a kebab!’
Favourite band? Favourite meal? Favourite player growing up? Manchester City's Erling Haaland reveals all in this quickfire fan Q&A with Gary Neville.
SkySports
Mercedes admit Japanese GP F1 mistakes following George Russell's 'worst decision' jibe
Mercedes have admitted they made multiple mistakes during their frustrating Japanese GP weekend, including a decision George Russell called their "worst". Lewis Hamilton finished fifth behind the Alpine of Esteban Ocon in Sunday's rain-shortened race while Russell only managed eighth. A lack of straight-line speed was an issue - and...
SkySports
Liverpool should focus on stopping Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne over Erling Haaland, says Jamie Carragher
Speaking on the Essential Football podcast, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher analyses where this weekend's Super Sunday clash between Liverpool and Manchester City will be won and lost. Liverpool still haven't turned a corner. I don't think Liverpool are in the title race, not because of the points difference behind...
SkySports
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Heung-Min Son scores twice to send Spurs top of Champions League Group D
Antonio Conte admitted he was "scared" as he watched his Tottenham side nervously hold on for a 3-2 home win over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to go top of Champions League Group D thanks to Heung-Min Son's double. Spurs were cruising to victory over the Germans after Son's goals and Harry...
SkySports
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Reds eliminate hosts
Mohamed Salah scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool turned it on in the second half to thrash Rangers 7-1. Rangers took the lead through Scott Arfield but the brilliant Roberto Firmino levelled it up and Liverpool took over after half-time, scoring six unanswered goals - including three in six minutes from substitute Salah - to leave the hosts unable to make it through to the last 16.
SkySports
West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht: Jarrod Bowen on target again as Hammers reach Europa Conference League knockout stages
West Ham made it four wins out of four to qualify for the Europa Conference League knockout stages with two games to spare as Jarrod Bowen starred in a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht amid crowd trouble at the London Stadium. David Moyes has targeted finishing top of Group B to...
UEFA・
SkySports
Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts: Robbie Neilson's side soundly beaten in Italy after conceding four first-half goals
Scottish football's European struggles continued as Hearts suffered a 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina in Italy on Thursday evening. Hearts at least steadied the ship in the second half in the Europa Conference League in Florence after appearing to be on course for the sort of 7-1 thrashing handed out to Rangers 24 hours earlier by Liverpool.
UEFA・
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test
It's a Premier League showdown for the ages. The main course in a special serving of Super Sunday football. Liverpool vs Manchester City has assumed blockbuster status in the English top-flight, but the first encounter between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk adds another mouth-watering dimension to an already captivating contest.
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
Xabi Alonso has endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach while they lost at Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Bundesliga
SkySports
Newcastle can be as big as Man Utd, 'there is no ceiling here', says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe says "there is no ceiling" on Newcastle's growth and feels they could one day be the same size as Manchester United. Newcastle's Saudi owners have spent £210m on signings since January - after completing the £300m takeover of the Premier League club just over a year ago - and have plans to challenge the established order of English football.
SkySports
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Ivan Toney scores twice as Bees move up to eighth place with first win since August
Ivan Toney strengthened his case for inclusion in England's World Cup squad with two goals as Brentford returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday Night Football. Toney, making his 100th appearance for Brentford, produced a sublime flick to put the...
SkySports
VAR: Hibs vs St Johnstone to be first Scottish Premiership match to use the technology; What does every manager think?
VAR will make its debut in the Scottish Premiership when Hibernian take on St Johnstone at Easter Road on October 21. The technology was due to be introduced after the break for the World Cup, but the Scottish FA and SPFL have announced it will be implemented ahead of schedule.
SkySports
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba
Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
SkySports
Premier League betting: 11/4 Dominic Solanke backed to get among the goals for Bournemouth vs Fulham
Our tipster Jones Knows is backing Bournemouth centre-forward Dominic Solanke to add his name to the long list of strikers to have scored vs Fulham this season. Betting on outcomes in football matches is difficult for many reasons. We are investing into a game of a low-scoring nature and one that can be settled on fine margins. That was on my mind last weekend, where 4.5 more points went back into the bookmakers' satchels.
SkySports
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka's lucky header gives Arsenal slender Europa League win
Bukayo Saka's fortunate goal maintained Arsenal's 100 per cent Europa League group stage record with a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, but the out-of-sorts Gunners were lucky to escape with victory in northern Norway. Playing on an artificial surface in the cold environment of a fishing city just north of the...
SkySports
Dan Ashworth: Newcastle's sporting director believes there is 'no ceiling' to club's ambitions
Dan Ashworth says his dream is to help Newcastle challenge at the top of the Premier League - but admits the level of spending that has seen the club splash out £210m since January cannot continue at the same rate. The club's new sporting director helped smash their transfer...
SkySports
Champions League round-up: Robert Lewandowski hits late equaliser to prevent early Barcelona exit
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League following a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan. Ousmane Dembele had put Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute, but the opener was cancelled out 10 minutes later by Nicolo Barella. Inter then went ahead just...
