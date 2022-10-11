ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

WNCT

Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter.  A portion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

First Oyster Highway Open House held Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of North Carolina Oyster Week, Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville celebrated with its first-ever oyster highway open house on Thursday. At the event, people were able to learn all about how the project works and what it does for the new river. The City of Jacksonville has […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern police find at least four men shot at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Fired Kenly town manager hired by Spring Lake in split vote

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 3 to 2 vote, the Town of Spring Lake Board of Aldermen hired the recently fired Kenly Town Manager. Justine Jones could start the job in the next couple of weeks if contract negotiations go well with Spring Lake, which has had recent financial problems. Jones was at […]
SPRING LAKE, NC
WNCT

Suspect in 2020 shooting in Kinston receives sentence after plea deal

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a shooting death that happened in 2020 in Kinston was sentenced on Thursday. In a Facebook post on Friday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reported Clayton Fernando Clark Jr., took a plea deal in the shooting death of Montez Garner. Officials said the shooting death took place at […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Havelock police looking for woman, two children missing since Tuesday

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her two children who have been reported missing since Tuesday. Officials said Natasha Nicole Jackson, 29, was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road on Tuesday at 10:16 a.m. with her two children, Lily and Davon Jackson. […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night. Greenville police said the 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
BEULAVILLE, NC

