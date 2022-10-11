The Davidson County medical examiner’s office in Tennessee has attributed singer Nolan Neal’s death to “acute combined drug toxicity.” The death was ruled an accident. In July, police responding to Neal’s home found him dead in his bedroom. EARLIER: Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions. Deadline has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional details. Neal will be best...

