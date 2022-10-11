Read full article on original website
Not every big-name actor is making millions of dollars for every role. Even Christian Bale only made the "absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay [him]" for American Psycho.
The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie
Tina Turner, the iconic singer known as the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” has now been immortalized with a Barbie doll in her honor. The doll was inspired by Turner’s Grammy-winning hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” The Barbie depicts Turner’s outfit from the song’s music video, wearing a black mini dress, denim jacket and drop earrings, along with her famous hairstyle.
Nolan Neal Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘The Voice’ Singer Was 41 – Update
The Davidson County medical examiner’s office in Tennessee has attributed singer Nolan Neal’s death to “acute combined drug toxicity.” The death was ruled an accident. In July, police responding to Neal’s home found him dead in his bedroom. EARLIER: Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions. Deadline has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional details. Neal will be best...
