Environment

WESH

NHC tracking tropical disturbance in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center has continued to track the system. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
State
Florida State
27 First News

Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much

(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
OHIO STATE
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
#Central Florida#Meteorologist#Fall#Wesh 2
Weather
Environment
Bring Me The News

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WISN

Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WESH

Hurricane Ian revealed a flood insurance nightmare for Florida homeowners

Hurricane Ian is seemingly the most costly storm to make landfall in Florida. Disaster modeling firm RMS crunched the numbers. Early estimates show economic losses could range between $53 billion and $74 billion. For many hurricane victims in Central Florida, devastation hit two times. The first, was when their home...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

SFWMD - All Lakes in the Upper Kissimmee Chain Are Receding

South Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2022: South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reports that all lakes in the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes are receding from their peak condition following Hurricane Ian. The SFWMD continues to strategically deploy resources and utilize every structure possible to lower water body levels...
