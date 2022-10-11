Read full article on original website
WESH
Nice weather coming just in time for the weekend!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
WESH
Locally heavy rainfall tonight and Thursday then sunny and less humid!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Locally heavy rainfall tonight and Thursday then sunny and less humid!
WESH
NHC tracking tropical disturbance in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center has continued to track the system. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive...
click orlando
Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
27 First News
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night
Temps near 80 and a shot at strong or severe thunderstorms is weather typically reserved for August in Minnesota, but that's what Mother Nature has delivered on this mid-October day. The best chance for low-end severe weather is in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where storms are expected to fire...
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Widespread Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast in SD, Especially Mid-Week
An upper-level low will park off the Southern California coast through week’s end, leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially Tuesday through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will continue along the coast and into the valleys each night and morning, the National Weather Service said Monday. High...
Assisted living residents evacuated due to Hurricane Ian flash floods still not home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of the people who evacuated from Central Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities during Hurricane Ian haven’t returned home. Russ and Pat Luby, residents of Bridge Assisted Living Facility off Rouse Road, have been married for 62 years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
WISN
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
WESH
Hurricane Ian revealed a flood insurance nightmare for Florida homeowners
Hurricane Ian is seemingly the most costly storm to make landfall in Florida. Disaster modeling firm RMS crunched the numbers. Early estimates show economic losses could range between $53 billion and $74 billion. For many hurricane victims in Central Florida, devastation hit two times. The first, was when their home...
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
wqcs.org
SFWMD - All Lakes in the Upper Kissimmee Chain Are Receding
South Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2022: South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) reports that all lakes in the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes are receding from their peak condition following Hurricane Ian. The SFWMD continues to strategically deploy resources and utilize every structure possible to lower water body levels...
