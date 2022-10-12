ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working in the city of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. when he fell, police said.

Officers arrived to find the man dead from injuries sustained after his fall. The state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the man’s death.

Menlo Park is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Worker Killed In Tree-Trimming Accident After Being Pulled Into Wood Chipper

A tree trimmer has died after falling into a wood chipper while he was working in Menlo Park in California's San Mateo County. Menlo Park Police officers responded to a report of a tree trimmer falling into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday. When the cops reached the scene, they found a man who died from the injuries sustained from the incident, the City of Menlo Park said in a news release.
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS News

Tree-trimmer killed in horrific wood chipper incident

A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an incident involving a wood-chipper, CBS News Bay Area reports. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine. Menlo Park police said...
MENLO PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Menlo Park, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
Menlo Park, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Menlo Park, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Man who fell into Menlo Park wood chipper ID’d

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was killed when he fell into a wood chipping machine in Menlo Park was identified by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s coroner on Wednesday. Jesus Contreras Benitez, 47, of Redwood City, was working as a tree trimmer on Peggy Lane when he fell around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according […]
MENLO PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trimmer#Accident
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident identified

MENLO PARK -- The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper at a Menlo Park job site was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner Wednesday.The county coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Redwood City resident Jesus Contreras Benitez.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said responding officers found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, authorities said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded to the incident. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.
MENLO PARK, CA
KTLA

Man killed by wood chipper in California

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
MENLO PARK, CA
ksro.com

Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma

A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
VALLEJO, CA
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy