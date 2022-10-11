GENRE: Inspirational Contemporary Romance / Christmas. Tradition Isn’t the Only Thing on the Line This Christmas. As Christmas rounds the bend, Eliza Lee Elliott struggles with her grandfather’s death. Though her faith has carried her through the grief, working at the Appalachian Express has kept her sane, especially her new task of coordinating The Santa Run. Pine Valley’s oldest tradition not only serves the community, the run gives her purpose.

