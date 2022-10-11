Read full article on original website
Related
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight
Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Underdog no 6/1, a live threat for ex-champ
Wilder vs Helenius – Finnish brute Robert Helenius heads into a clash with Deontay Wilder at Barclays Center, the 6/1 underdog. This could be a huge misrepresentation for what will be a test for Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion. How much does Deontay Wilder have left?. Before back-to-back...
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe
Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
Ronda Rousey asked if the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan could be more, well, extreme
The Ronda Rousey–Liv Morgan Extreme Rules match at the recent event of the same name had more than its share of cool, hardcore spots, along with some that weren’t as great (lots of Rousey hitting Morgan in the backside with a baseball bat, for instance). The finish to that match, however, was not very extreme, consisting of Rousey applying a submission hold until Morgan passed out. It was effective in making Liv, who was defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship, look fairly strong in defeat, but nothing special otherwise. But if Rousey had her way, the ending of that bout would have been...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch
George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Wilder Returns To Favorite Venue, But In Unfamiliar Territory After Crushing KO Loss To Fury
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder will return to his favorite venue Saturday night for his first fight in over a year. The former WBC champion became the heavyweight division’s most prolific knockout artist of the 21st century in large part due to the numerous memorable moments he produced at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “The Bronze Bomber” dismantled Dominic Breazeale in less than one round the last time he fought at the home arena of the NBA’s Nets in May 2019.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius LIVE results from Barclays Center, Brooklyn
World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “The...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand what Khamzat Chimaev was thinking with his training invitation: “I’m not training with that guy”
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev invited him to train together after their fight at UFC 279. In the wake of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight prior to UFC 279, there were many questions regarding what the outcome of the incident would be. In the end, the promotion opted to go in the direction of having Chimaev fight Kevin Holland at a catchweight, which was all the more intriguing due to their altercation earlier in the week.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Dirrell Doesn't Care What People Think; He's 'Here To Prove To Myself That I Still Have It'
Anthony Dirrell doesn’t care what oddsmakers, reporters or fans think of his chances when he boxes Caleb Plant on October 15. The former WBC super middleweight champion is completely confident that he has one more title run left in him during the twilight of his career. Plant, a younger former IBF champion who has lost only to Canelo Alvarez, is consistently listed as a 10-1 favorite to defeat Dirrell in their FOX Sports Pay-Per-View co-feature at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
Yardbarker
Manny Pacquiao sensationally claims he wants Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford winner
Manny Pacquiao has suggested that he could be tempted out of retirement to fight the winner of Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford. Pacquiao, who is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of his generation, fought well into his older years before deciding to hang up the gloves. There...
MMAmania.com
Wilder vs Helenius official weigh-in video stream, live results
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will collide with top-ranked division bruiser Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator this Sat. night (Oct. 15, 2022) atop the FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) card live from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Watch “The Bronze Bomber”...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez eyes Canelo fight on Cinco de Mayo
Undefeated Mexican star Gilberto Ramirez has informed World Boxing News of his desire to face Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo. “Zurdo” battles Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A win would see the 44-0 contender bag the WBA light heavyweight title and become a two-weight world champion.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao’s second son wins boxing debut, Marcial also wins
Manny Pacquiao had to endure another son entering the boxing arena after stating his wish that none of his offspring follow in his footsteps. Pacquiao said he hopes none of his kids box before he retired from the sport in 2021. Michael Pacquiao. Michael Pacquiao made his amateur debut with...
Comments / 0