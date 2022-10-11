Read full article on original website
Production Begins on Catch Me a Killer
Production has commenced on M-Net/Showmax and Night Train Media’s Catch Me a Killer, based on the memoir of the same name by Micki Pistorius. Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess, Game of Thrones) stars as Pistorius, who was South Africa’s first serial killer profiler. The episodes of the adaptation take place over six years as Pistorius tracked down the country’s most-feared killers.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International
Among the shows that Red Arrow Studios International will present at MIPCOM are a pair of reality formats, as well as the scripted comedy-drama Kid Sister. “Kid Sister is a hilarious and deeply personal coming-of-age comedy-drama about Lulu, a young Jewish woman in her prime whose family thinks she is careening toward ‘spinsterhood,’” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.
Billy the Cowboy Hamster Set for Tiny Pop
Dandelooo has sealed a deal with the free-to-air U.K. channel Tiny Pop for Billy the Cowboy Hamster. Targeted at 4- to 7-year-olds, Billy the Cowboy Hamster is based on the series of seven books by Dutch author and illustrator Catharina Valckx. The preschool show is set to premiere exclusively on U.K. free TV in May 2023.
‘The English’ Star Emily Blunt Leaves Her Mark on Cannes
Emily Blunt left her mark on Cannes, and not just with her acclaimed performances. The actor, in town for the pre-Mipcom premiere of the first episode of her six-part series “The English,” also left a handprint in wet concrete, joining the likes of Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep or David Lynch. Blunt was joined on the red carpet by co-star Chaske Spencer, as well as writer and director Hugo Blick, the latter also behind Maggie Gyllenhaal starrer “The Honorable Woman.” In “The English,” Blunt plays an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, who comes to America in the 1890s. It’s hardly a welcoming place, but...
Bumble is bringing Bantr dating app from 'Ted Lasso' to life - but only for a limited time
Fictitious dating app Bantr from 'Ted Lasso' is now a real thing thanks to a partnership between Bumble and Apple TV+'s hit show.
Lara vs. Escobar Feature Doc from Banijay Rights & Scenery
Banijay Rights has aligned with the Banijay Benelux joint venture Scenery on Lara vs. Escobar, a feature documentary recounting the reconciliation story behind Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s most famous assassination. Lara vs. Escobar, from BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning director Mags Gavan, delves into the investigation of the 1984...
MIPCOM Spotlight: Konami Cross Media NY
Konami Cross Media NY’s catalog features a variety of series from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. The latest series, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, leads the slate. It features all-new characters and introduces Rush Duels to the universe. For Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, the third and final season, made up of 38 episodes, is now available...
Channel 4 Renews Come Dine With Me: The Professionals
The Come Dine With Me spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals has been given a second-season order by Channel 4. Come Dine With Me: The Professionals sees teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs take each other on in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their area. The show will return for a second 20×1-hour season.
Dave Conlon & Michael McGuigan Launch Shadow Pine Studios
Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan have set up Shadow Pine Studios, having acquired the assets of Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates. The acquisition sees Shadow Pine Studios consolidate Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities in coordination with Eggplant’s group of companies, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Serious Kids
Based on a book penned by Tomi Ungerer, the Serious Kids highlight Flix celebrates friendship and differences. “The core values of the show are widely sought-after, such as tolerance, courage, friendship, community and family unity,” says Leila Ouledcheikh, senior VP of global distribution and commercial development at Serious Kids.
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Odin’s Eye Entertainment
As virtually every major kids’ content buyer chases that elusive perfect 6 to 11 comedy, Odin’s Eye Animation is offering up The Beachbuds, about a group of exotic birds working at the Zoobak Resort. “We are confident that streamers, broadcasters and audiences alike will love The Beachbuds, a...
MIPCOM Spotlight: Monster Entertainment
The Monster Entertainment highlight Fia’s Fairies tells the story of the titular 6-year-old and the fairies that live in her back garden. The fairies speak both English and an enchanting language that they teach Fia and her friend Amber. In Storytime with Ms. Booksy, the eponymous magical and whimsical...
Toonz Media Group & China Bridge Content Partner for Comedy
Toonz Media Group has teamed with China Bridge Content for the original animated comedy series Peaches & Creaminal. For 6- to 9-year-olds, the show centers on an outspoken 8-year-old girl who travels the world with her very large talking bulldog. Every time they arrive in a new country, Creaminal’s lack of impulse control gets them into playful trouble.
Flying Bark Productions to Animate Untitled Avatar Film
Flying Bark Productions (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO Monkie Kid, What If…?) has been tapped by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation to animate their recently announced untitled Avatar feature film. Based in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the new...
IMDA & AIPRO Leads Delegation of Companies from Singapore at MIPCOM
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has partnered with the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO) to co-lead a delegation of 17 Singapore media companies, with over 460 hours of content, to MIPCOM. Among the animated titles to be presented is Scrawl Animation’s Alex Player, an animated action-adventure tween series...
SPI Brings Two More FilmBox Channels into the Middle East
SPI International/FilmBox and Emirates-based Etisalat have struck a carriage agreement to introduce the two new specialized FilmBox channels to subscribers in the Middle East. FilmBox Action offers action entertainment with a slate of thrillers, Westerns, horror, sci-fi and disaster films. FilmBox Family presents popular series, family movies, cartoons and educational programming geared toward general audiences, providing entertainment for the whole family.
Big Bad Boo’s Ava Undercover Wins MIPJunior Kids Project Pitch
The animated series Ava Undercover from Big Bad Boo Studios has won the MIPJunior Project Pitch in the kids category. The series centers on 6-and-a-half-year-old Iranian-American Ava, a self-appointed Master Stuff Finder, going undercover to crack cases with a unique, low-to-the-ground kid perspective. She works out of her bedroom with her puppy Miss Marple, best pal Julien and an ad-hoc team of neighborhood kids.
BUNK’D Renewed at Disney
Disney Branded Television’s BUNK’D has been renewed for a seventh season, making it the longest-running live-action Disney Channel series. Season six, BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes, is set to return to Disney Channel with a holiday-themed episode on December 2, followed by new weekly episodes beginning in January. Set in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah work overtime to get the Kikiwaka Ranch up and running.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution
Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution’s portfolio includes the sci-fi drama series Silverpoint, which follows a group of teens as they uncover a mystery in the woods while away at an adventure camp. “It resonates internationally, as it taps into the zeitgeist for mystery, sci-fi and adventure, and it is...
TV Latina Festival Spotlights Content Distribution Business
Calinos Entertainment’s José Luis Gascue, All3Media International’s Yari Torres, Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez and Dori Media Distribution Argentina’s María Pérez Campi are on board for the TV Latina Festival, to be held November 7 to 10. More than two years ago,...
