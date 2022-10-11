ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More

kwit.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscj.com

SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Sioux City, IA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Dakota Dunes, SD
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
Sioux City, IA
Business
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Dakota Dunes, SD
Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Brookings, SD
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
98.1 KHAK

A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale

Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Sioux City military aviation pioneer dies at 97

A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Chuck Grassley
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
DENISON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside closing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside is set to close Monday, Oct. 17th. Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we've had from the community. It's been a good run we tried. The restaurant just held its grand...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record

A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#State Governors#Politics Local#Broadband Boost#Tyson Foods#Western Iowa Tech#Iowa Senate#Kcau 9 News#Western Iowa Tech Tv#Republican#The University Of Florida
kiwaradio.com

Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville

Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
GRANVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy