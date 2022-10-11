NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More

Read full article on original website
kscj.com
SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT
A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City mayor addresses Tyson Foods decision to close corporate office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott weighed in during Monday night's City Council meeting on last week's announcement by Tyson Foods that it plans to close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. While the matter wasn't officially on the council's agenda, Scott took time to criticize Tyson's...
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
Radio Iowa
Sioux City military aviation pioneer dies at 97
A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force.
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) -- Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire.
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
kscj.com
IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON
THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
siouxlandnews.com
Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside closing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside is set to close Monday, Oct. 17th. Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we've had from the community. It's been a good run we tried. The restaurant just held its grand...
Radio Iowa
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
kiwaradio.com
Mexican Man Arrested In O’Brien County Gets Ten Years In Federal Prison
Sioux City, Iowa — A man who was arrested in O’Brien County and had illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison, in federal court in Sioux City. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Mexico, pleaded guilty...
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
Crews respond to grassfire in rural Woodbury County
Fire fighters are responding to a possible grassfire located north of Bronson, Iowa Tuesday afternoon.
kiwaradio.com
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
Sioux City Journal
Bomgaars becoming 2nd largest farm and ranch retailer with purchase of 73 Orscheln stores
SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars is purchasing 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, striking a what it called a "mega-deal" that makes the Sioux City-based retailer the nation's second-largest farm and ranch retailer, behind only Tractor Supply Co. The complex transaction, announced Tuesday, involved Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply, which had been...
kwit.org
INTERVIEW: Sioux City Conservatory of Music Prepares for Two Major Events
The Sioux City Conservatory of Music is hosting a writer’s contest next Saturday, October 15th, to highlight an important issue nationally and locally. Gia Emory shared her thoughts with Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer and provided a preview of the Sound and Style Fashion Festival on October 22nd.
City of Sioux City reminds residents to properly dispose of yard waste
The City of Sioux City has issued a reminder that residents should be properly disposing of their yard waste.
Sioux City Hotel one step closer to a new life
The former Sioux City Hotel is a step closer to getting new life after the Sioux City City Council approved a subordination agreement at the city council meeting Monday.
