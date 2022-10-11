Read full article on original website
Mac Engel: Rage over Troy Aikman’s 'dresses' remark gives credence to 'cancel culture'
Troy Aikman didn’t respond to an email asking if he wants to further comment, or clarify, his commentary that sent Twitter and social media into its latest rage. Selfishly, it would have been great if he did respond. Professionally, he shouldn’t. He doesn’t need to waste his time,...
Here’s what we know about Falcons QB Marcus Mariota after five games
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — No one knew what to expect when the Falcons elected to move on from former quarterback Matt Ryan after 14 seasons and six trips to the playoffs. On the same day Ryan was traded, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, and later they drafted Desmond Ridder. Through five games, the picture of the Falcons’ new quarterback is much clearer.
Owners won't vote on Commanders' Snyder
There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private. Snyder’s...
Mac Engel: Dan Snyder’s threats to reveal dirt on Jerry Jones won't amount to much
With its Smithsonian museums, Capitol building and White House, Washington, D.C., offers loads of memorable sights, none more so than watching Dan Snyder walk to his motorcade to leave a Washington football game. In the bowels of the rapidly decaying FedEx Field in Landover, Md., down the way from the...
Guardians rally past Yankees in 10, even ALDS
NEW YORK — Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland's second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday and even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. José Ramírez led...
SMU/Navy game delayed 15 minutes after horse mascot defecates on field
Friday night’s game between Navy and SMU was delayed 15 minutes after SMU’s mascot, Peruna IX, defecated on the field while celebrating a Mustangs touchdown.
