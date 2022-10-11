ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
nd.gov

Baesler Invites Public Participation, Comment On English Academic Standards

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 13, 2022 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler invites North Dakotans to take part in drafting new revisions of North Dakota’s English/Language Arts academic content standards. These standards describe the knowledge and skills that students should possess at certain points of their K-12 education. North...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy