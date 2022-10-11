ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WTOP

Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West

SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
WTOP

Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season

HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
WTOP

Seahawks host Cardinals with both trying to get back to .500

SEATTLE (AP) — ARIZONA (2-3) at SEATTLE (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Cardinals by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 3-2; Seahawks 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 23-22-1. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Cardinals 38-30, Jan. 9, 2022, in Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals...
WTOP

Stock Report: On a bad day for the organization, Commanders get needed win

CHICAGO — Over the last decade NFL rule-makers pushed their sport to become higher scoring and more electric. The opposite happened on Thursday night at Soldier Field. The Commanders beat the Bears somehow 12-7 to snap a four-game losing streak and at least blow back some of the negative momentum surrounding the franchise. This type of win, however, won’t help a ton to change the narrative around owner Dan Snyder.
WTOP

Wizards’ Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident

Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn’t have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey’s way home from the team’s open practice Tuesday night.
WTOP

Sports on TV for October 17-23

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion. ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Appalachian St. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea. MLB BASEBALL. 8...
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
