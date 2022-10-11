Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
Seahawks host Cardinals with both trying to get back to .500
SEATTLE (AP) — ARIZONA (2-3) at SEATTLE (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Cardinals by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 3-2; Seahawks 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 23-22-1. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Cardinals 38-30, Jan. 9, 2022, in Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals...
Wizards to debut 25th anniversary throwback jerseys at home opener vs. Bulls
Wizards to debut throwback jerseys at home opener vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards fans won’t have to wait very long to see the team sporting its new throwback jerseys for the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The Wizards announced they’ll wear the blue and bronze throwback...
Stock Report: On a bad day for the organization, Commanders get needed win
CHICAGO — Over the last decade NFL rule-makers pushed their sport to become higher scoring and more electric. The opposite happened on Thursday night at Soldier Field. The Commanders beat the Bears somehow 12-7 to snap a four-game losing streak and at least blow back some of the negative momentum surrounding the franchise. This type of win, however, won’t help a ton to change the narrative around owner Dan Snyder.
Wizards’ Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident
Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn’t have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey’s way home from the team’s open practice Tuesday night.
Sports on TV for October 17-23
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion. ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Appalachian St. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea. MLB BASEBALL. 8...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t want Carson Wentz, storms out of press conference
A fiery Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t want Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders won on Thursday night in Chicago, but head coach Ron Rivera was arguably more animated than he’s ever been during his tenure in D.C. following the game. After...
DC Sports Huddle: Commanders win amid tumultuous day — here’s what it means for Washington
The Washington Commanders outlasted the Bears in Chicago to cap a long day in which owner Dan Snyder was again a controversial topic. What does the drama in the owner’s suite mean for the franchise’s future? Does Ron Rivera’s profanity-laced postgame outburst signal a problem on the field?
