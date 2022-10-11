Live from Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football!. Both the Bears and Commanders enter Thursday Night Football on losing streaks. Carson Wentz and company started the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars before losing their next four games against the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. There’s a little more optimism in Chicago. The Bears have lost two straight, but they were defeated by the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who are a combined 8-2 on the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO