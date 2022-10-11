Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News
Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on NFL’s Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalties
As a quarterback, you might think Patrick Mahomes would be in favor of every NFL rule that protects the position. That’s not necessarily the case for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, though. The NFL came under scrutiny last week after a handful of egregious roughing the passer penalties. One,...
‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Bears-Commanders ‘TNF’ Game Live
Live from Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football!. Both the Bears and Commanders enter Thursday Night Football on losing streaks. Carson Wentz and company started the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars before losing their next four games against the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. There’s a little more optimism in Chicago. The Bears have lost two straight, but they were defeated by the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who are a combined 8-2 on the season.
Davante Adams Charged After Pushing Photographer During Monday Night Football Game
Davante Adams has been charged for pushing a photographer following the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs during Monday Night Football this week. As multiple outlets confirmed, the Kansas City Municipal Court records show that the Raiders wide receiver got a citation on Wednesday for pushing Ryan Zebley. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, and this comes after Zebley filed a police report for the incident.
Troy Aikman Addresses His Controversial Comment During Monday Night Football
Troy Aikman has issued an apology for a comment he made during the Monday Night Football broadcast this week. Aikman was the first of many around the NFL to express outrage at a controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second ...
