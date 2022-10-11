ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Decider.com

‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Bears-Commanders ‘TNF’ Game Live

Live from Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football!. Both the Bears and Commanders enter Thursday Night Football on losing streaks. Carson Wentz and company started the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars before losing their next four games against the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. There’s a little more optimism in Chicago. The Bears have lost two straight, but they were defeated by the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who are a combined 8-2 on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Davante Adams Charged After Pushing Photographer During Monday Night Football Game

Davante Adams has been charged for pushing a photographer following the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs during Monday Night Football this week. As multiple outlets confirmed, the Kansas City Municipal Court records show that the Raiders wide receiver got a citation on Wednesday for pushing Ryan Zebley. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, and this comes after Zebley filed a police report for the incident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Roughing The Passer#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Toucher Rich

Comments / 0

Community Policy