Read full article on original website
Related
LA Politicians’ ‘Anti-Black, Anti-Semitic, Anti-Indigenous, Anti-LGBTQ’ Rhetoric in Secret Recording Prompts State AG Investigation
A year-old recording of three Los Angeles politicians spewing racist insults of various ethnic groups while plotting how to preserve their power through a City Council redistricting has prompted an investigation by the California Attorney General’s Office. “As a father and human being, I am deeply appalled by the...
Some U.S. cities banning new gas appliances in effort to combat climate change
Denver – With research showing emissions from gas stoves contributing to global warming, some U.S. cities are banning the installation of new ones. And while Los Angeles and New York City are among dozens of local governments mandating that new homes and businesses run their appliances on electricity, about 20 states have responded by forbidding bans on gas appliances.
CBS News
Possible Good Samaritan stops driver who crashed into Pomona taco stand
According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but was detained.
CBS News
No credible threat determined after Monrovia High School goes on lockdown from report of active shooter
A call to 911 saying there was an active shooter Thursday was deemed to be not a credible threat, according to the Monrovia Police Department. Nearby Monroe Elementary School was also placed on a brief lockdown that has since been lifted. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley
Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
CBS News
562K+
Followers
69K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1