Los Angeles, CA

Law & Crime

LA Politicians’ ‘Anti-Black, Anti-Semitic, Anti-Indigenous, Anti-LGBTQ’ Rhetoric in Secret Recording Prompts State AG Investigation

A year-old recording of three Los Angeles politicians spewing racist insults of various ethnic groups while plotting how to preserve their power through a City Council redistricting has prompted an investigation by the California Attorney General’s Office. “As a father and human being, I am deeply appalled by the...
CBS News

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
CBS News

CBS News

