The best HP gaming laptops in 2022
The best HP gaming laptops encompass everything from modest, entry-level budget buys to the latest and greatest gaming tech on the market. HP’s catalog of affordable, made-to-order machines are more than worth a place on any potential buyer’s shortlist. Especially when considering the HP store’s routine sales and deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your purchase.
Prime Day TV deals: Samsung M8 monitor with streaming TV falls to $499
Amazon continues to stun us with the caliber of sales we’re seeing across the site for their Prime Early Access sale. And if you’re in the market for a desktop that doesn’t take up a lot of desk space, this Samsung M8 Smart Monitor might just be the pick for you.
Microsoft Store deals: Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $669 with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Microsoft Store deals currently slash up to $500 off select gaming laptops. Even better, these savings include 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for free. Currently, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is on sale for just $669 (opens in new tab). Usually, you'd have to pony up $999 for this machine so that's $330 off. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this particular model and one of the best gaming laptop deals available at the moment.
Hurry! The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is $69 in wireless gaming headset deal on Prime Day
Amazon's October Prime Day is winding down, but there are still plenty of Prime Day gaming laptop deals active. And of course, you can't game properly without a good wireless gaming headset. Consider picking up the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless while you can! It's $30 off. Right now, the...
Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart
The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
I'm ending my PS5 storage worries for $120 — don't miss this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal!
If you've been juggling your PS5 storage since day one like me then you are probably more than ready to spend a little money to fix that problem. This is a Lightning Deal as part of the Amazon Prime Day October sale, which ends tonight, so don't hesitate or you'll miss it.
Zounds! Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop to $248 for October Prime Early Access sale
The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering them at a discount for their October Early Access sale. Right now, you can snag the Sony WF 1000-XM4 earbuds on sale for $248 at Amazon (opens in new tab), thanks to a nifty 11% discount. Every little bit helps, but we've got even more Early Access headphone deals to tempt your earholes with.
October Prime Day Kindle deals — hurry and save up to $70 at Amazon
October Prime Day Kindle deals at Amazon offer solid discounts on its portable readers. With the clock almost running out on Prime Early Access, now is the best time to save on an e-reader for yourself or someone else. For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature...
Spooky saving! HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 gets $500 price cut in Best Buy flash sale
For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing hundreds off the 13.5-inch HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop. Best Buy's Flash Sale (opens in new tab) is cutting through the ether of Amazon's Early Access deals, and that means more savings for the scrupulous shopper. Right now, you'll find the HP...
Flash-fried laptop deal: Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook drops to $179 at Walmart
The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is getting a price drop this week, which means more bang for your hard-earned buck. This is an excellent laptop for students (or anyone else looking for an inexpensive notebook), and it comes bundled with a carrying case and wireless mouse to boot. Right now,...
How to cast from Samsung phone to TV — it's so easy, you'll be shocked
Casting content from your phone to your TV is beneficial if you want to share something on your phone for several people to see. It's also ideal for mobile-only videos that you want to see on the big screen (e.g. a Spotify video podcast). If you're scratching your head on...
Paramount Plus deal takes 50% off first year — includes free Fire TV Stick Lite
Paramount Plus is one of the best subscription services for anyone who wants to cut the cable cord. It offers a vast library of shows, movies, sports and Paramount Plus exclusives and original hits like the Halo TV series, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and Seal Team. For a limited...
