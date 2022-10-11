ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

laptopmag.com

The best HP gaming laptops in 2022

The best HP gaming laptops encompass everything from modest, entry-level budget buys to the latest and greatest gaming tech on the market. HP’s catalog of affordable, made-to-order machines are more than worth a place on any potential buyer’s shortlist. Especially when considering the HP store’s routine sales and deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your purchase.
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Store deals: Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $669 with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft Store deals currently slash up to $500 off select gaming laptops. Even better, these savings include 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for free. Currently, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is on sale for just $669 (opens in new tab). Usually, you'd have to pony up $999 for this machine so that's $330 off. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this particular model and one of the best gaming laptop deals available at the moment.
laptopmag.com

Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart

The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
laptopmag.com

Zounds! Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop to $248 for October Prime Early Access sale

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering them at a discount for their October Early Access sale. Right now, you can snag the Sony WF 1000-XM4 earbuds on sale for $248 at Amazon (opens in new tab), thanks to a nifty 11% discount. Every little bit helps, but we've got even more Early Access headphone deals to tempt your earholes with.
laptopmag.com

October Prime Day Kindle deals — hurry and save up to $70 at Amazon

October Prime Day Kindle deals at Amazon offer solid discounts on its portable readers. With the clock almost running out on Prime Early Access, now is the best time to save on an e-reader for yourself or someone else. For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature...
