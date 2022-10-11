ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to fix Overwatch 2 voice chat not working

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.
When does early access for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to light the multiplayer world ablaze when it releases on Oct. 28, but a special offer will allow players to enjoy the game’s campaign missions early. Players can enjoy MW2’s exciting campaign up to a week early this fall. In the...
How to show FPS in Overwatch 2

Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
How to fix Overwatch 2 lag and rubberbanding problems

Overwatch 2 released with a myriad of issues preventing players from accessing the game and severely hindering players’ quality of life once finally in-game. DDoS attacks, long queue times, and several in-game bugs led to a chaotic launch that left many still lingering issues for Overwatch 2 players. Rubberbanding and major lag issues are particular an issue that still plague Overwatch 2 players, as any multiplayer game that works on servers requires constant upkeep.
Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
100 Thieves parts ways with Warzone pro, former CDL pro Tommey

100 Thieves has parted ways with Tommey, the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone pro, the team announced on Twitter today. The team did not give a reason for the departure, although it’s likely just the contract between two parties coming to an end. Tommey is now free to sign with other organizations or continue his successful Twitch stream on his own.
When does Spider-Man: Miles Morales release on PC?

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the most fun games in the later years of the PlayStation 4, allowing players to once again swing through the streets of New York. Not long after Peter Parker completed his goal, Miles Morales took on the mantle of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game was just as big of a hit, and it’s now coming to PC.
What is orange essence and how to get it in League of Legends

League of Legends is packed with various skins, ward skins, emotes, and icons that serve no functional purpose, but rather give you exciting festive tools to either celebrate a real-life event like Chinese New Year, or a League-specific lore event like Spirit Blossom. Although Riot Games loves to keep content tied to events by earning and spending tokens, skins and other cosmetics can normally be bought in the shop for Riot Points, or RP for short.
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
Will next-gen consoles get 120 FPS support in Apex Legends?

One of the longest-running requests from the Apex Legends community has been for 120 FPS support in-game on current-generation consoles. This includes the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Since Sony and Microsoft began rolling out support for higher refresh rates in modern games, the Apex Legends player base has wondered when EA and Respawn Entertainment will make it available for the popular FPS shooter.
‘No cares’: Draskyl teaches Grubby how to play carry like Arteezy

36-year-old Warcraft III pro player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, is currently at the tail end of his A to Z challenge and is slowly climbing up the ranked ladder. His infectiously positive personality and affinity towards the game have led him to be noticed by several Dota 2 pro players and personalities alike.
Unrivaled geniuses: Evil Geniuses dominate TI11’s opening day with undefeated record

First to win, first to stay on top. Evil Geniuses opened up The International 2022 with three straight wins over some of the world’s most powerful Dota 2 teams. Group A features top finishers from China, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia, along with impressive rosters like Gaimin Gladiators and Royal Never GIve Up. This lineup made it the proverbial “group of death” before even considering some of the wild storylines that have already made their way into the event’s narrative on opening day.
Respawn introduces fix for one of Apex Legends’ most annoying bugs

Fixing bugs is always welcome, and Apex Legends just shipped a hotfix today to a bug that’s become one of the biggest complaints for players over the last season or so: map visibility when outside the ring. When players are outside of the ring, they take damage over time,...
How to play Harbor in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips

After well over a year, VALORANT has added a new controller to its diverse field of somehow always attractive agents. Joining the roster as the 21st agent is Harbor, a water-bending controller hailing from India who has the potential to take control of the entire map. Like any controller, Harbor’s...
Nintendo exceeds every expectation by reportedly making almost a billion dollars in 2021

Nintendo is a well-established titan of the gaming industry that launched timeless classics like Mario Kart, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that easily stand out in the bunch thanks to their high-quality gameplay, immersion, and story. As Nintendo continues to grow into the epitome of platform games, we have learned that Microsoft made almost $1 billion sheerly from Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions.
