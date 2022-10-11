Read full article on original website
WWMT
Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
WWMT
Whitmer, Dixon face off on policy and personal history in historic first debate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the first of two debates in the governor's race this campaign season, the candidates split as one touted a thriving state brimming with growth and possibility and another sounded the alarm on the direction the state is heading. The race marks the first time...
WWMT
Five west Michigan students among 20 awarded Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Out of 20 students selected to receive the 2022 Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan scholarship, five award winners call west Michigan home. The $1,000 scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, helps students move forward in their education and aims to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students in colleges, universities, and training programs.
WWMT
Lowest national ACT average scores in more than 30 years, report shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.
WWMT
AG Nessel partners with Michigan Humane to prosecute animal abuse cases
DETROIT, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday she will partner with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper joined Nessel to prosecute crimes against animals. Large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings or similar operations are expected to require...
WWMT
Defense for James and Jennifer Crumbley want Michigan Supreme Court to hear case
LANSING, Mich. - The defense for James and Jennifer Crumbley has filed a new motion in the Michigan Supreme Court. Shannon Smith who represents Jennifer Crumbley and Mariell Lehman who represents James Crumbley, in filings the attorneys are asking the state's highest court to dismiss their case and let them out of jail.
WWMT
Calhoun County township's board approves plan to pursue first full-time manager
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BEDFORD, Mich. — Some residents in one west Michigan charter township are speaking out a board of trustees efforts to begin the process to hire its first full-time township manager. It's a move to make government more efficient, but critics argue it's a waste of taxpayer...
WWMT
Amid book bans, child psychologist explains how to talk about gender, sexuality with kids
LANSING, Mich. — Calls to ban books from schools and libraries have grown louder in recent months, reaching a fever pitch in Michigan this week as residents in metro Detroit demanded Dearborn School District to change how it reviews school books. The books came into focus for parents and...
WWMT
Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
WWMT
Scary movie weather not a far cry from a typical West Michigan Halloween
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Silhouettes emerge from the fog, lightning cracks in the distance, a wolf howls at the moon: All classic horror movie tricks to get your heart beating a little faster. Consciously or not, the weather helps set the stage and plays a big role in many iconic...
WWMT
Peace rooms can help with students' mental health, school officials say
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's increasing concern about helping students deal with mental health issues. While making sure students have counseling and other care available, there's a new resource that may also help. "As adults, we know that the pandemic has really taken a heavy toll on our mental health. So,...
WWMT
Bedford Township supervisor says she fears for her safety after death threats
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI. — A township supervisor in Calhoun County has reported receiving numerous death threats following months of turmoil between township leaders and a small group of vocal residents. The threats started after Bedford Twp. resident posted a series of YouTube videos in which he accused Jones of...
WWMT
Neighborhood traffic calming task force works to improve speed on Green Meadow Road
Oshtemo Township, Mich — A neighborhood Traffic Calming Task Force is working to address what they're calling excessive speeds along Green Meadow Road in Oshtemo Township. Scot Jefferies, chair of the task force, said he knows of six vehicles that have lost control and gone off the road in the last year, including a Kalamazoo Public School bus that tipped over, injuring multiple students.
WWMT
Comstock Public Schools cancels events due to power outages
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock High School postponed Scholarship Night Wednesday due to a power outage, according to a Comstock Public Schools Facebook post. A rescheduling date is expected to be announced as soon as it is planned, the post added. The event was expected to be held at 6...
