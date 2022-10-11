Read full article on original website
Man dies after apparent accident while doing yardwork in Sandy
A Utah man died Friday evening after an apparent accident while working outside, according to Sandy Police.
Silver Alert issued for Lindon man missing since Wednesday
LINDON, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man missing from Lindon. The missing man, Gaylon Pugh, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 600 E. Center St. He is described as having special needs and uses a catheter.
Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15
A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.
Utah woman charged with hitting, killing 9-year-old boy riding e-bike in July
The woman who police say ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, resulting in the death of one of the boys, has been charged.
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – No one was injured in a Spanish Fork home after a garbage truck crashed into it on Tuesday morning, police say. Police were called to a Spanish Fork residence near 300 North and 200 East after a garbage truck crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. […]
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
High School Football: Bingham Runs Past Riverton on FNR
(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
Then & Now: Utah's Black Rock officially added to California Historical Trail sites
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Wednesday commemorated the addition of the Great Salt Lake's Black Rock to the California Historic Trail. The California Historic Trail is a series of landmarks that mark the path 250,000 emigrants made in the 1840s during the Gold Rush. The more than 5,000-mile-long trail starts in Missouri and includes sites in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and, of course, California.
'Ugly politics' seep into educational issues across Utah
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — 'Ugly politics' are seeping into education issues across the state of Utah as several school board members are experiencing vandalism among their beliefs. Last Wednesday was a special night for Jorri Johnson. She and her husband had just had dinner with her grandparents, celebrating her...
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
Provo ranked amongst top 10 cities for 'best sober living' in United States, survey says
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo was ranked eighth among the top 10 cities in the country for sober living, according to a recent study. The report suggests because of its few bars and low population of heavy drinkers, Provo is the best city in the United States for limiting temptations as well.
Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners
The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
