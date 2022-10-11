Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-9)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 16th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 17th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveGA.

THIS WEEK’S GEORGIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Nick Woodford, Northeast Football

Woodford has been dominate all year long on the ground but in the 49-16 win over Kendrick he finally notched his first 300-yard game. He ran for 302 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns.

Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta Football

Brown carried the ball 19 times and carried South Atlanta to its sixth straight victory. On those 19 carries he had 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Bailey Bowen, North Oconee Softball

North Oconee went 2-1 last week with big help from Bowen’s bat. She went 8-12 with two home runs, three doubles, and 12 RBI’s.

Cam Vaughn, Temple Football

Vaughn helped score 28 of Temple’s 56 points in the blowout victory over Midtown. He threw for four touchdowns and had 123 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Malachi Hosley, Northside Football

Hosley was one of the main catalysts in Northside’s win over Harris County. He ran for 219 yards which was his fifth game this season of over 200 rushing yards.

Macey Cintron, Wesleyan Softball

Cintron struck out nine batters in a perfect game against Lumpkin County. She also went 2-3 at the plate with three RBIs.

Josiah Allen, Wheeler Football

Allen had a career night in the win over Cherokee. He carried the ball 22 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Allen had more rushing yards than Cherokee had in total yards.

Hunter Kirkley, Westfield Football

Kirkley showed off his dual-threat capabilities in the win over Strong Rock. He threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan Jeremiah, Providence Christian Volleyball

Jeremiah had 23 kills on .500 hitting percentage in wins over Dawson and Union County. He also had 24 kills on .559 percent shooting with three aces and blocks in wins over Collins Hill and Johns Creek.

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian Football

Philo and the Wolverines had a tough task going out of town and facing one of Tennessee’s best teams in Baylor. Philo showed up and showed out, he completed 84% of his passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

Ben Guthrie, Alpharetta Football

Guthrie threw for 300 yards for the first time since week one and had four total touchdowns in the 27-17 win over Sprayberry.

Jessica Newsom, Brookwood Softball

Newson went 4-5 with a double, triple and five RBIs in a a win over Archer.

Cayman Prangley, Kennesaw Mountain Football

Prangley completed 15-20 passes for 295 yards and had five total touchdowns. He led the Mustangs to a 49-0 win and their sixth consecutive win on the season.

Tyson Greenwade, Dalton Football

Greenwade rushed for 375 yards in a 52-45 victory over Hiram.

Linsey Peevy, Lanier Softball

Peevy went 2-3 with a grand-slam and six RBIs in a win over Gainesville.

Henry Brodnax, Trinity Christian Football

Brodnax had his best game of the season in a big game versus a great opponent in Whitewater. He threw for a season-high 366 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Jim Franklin, Aquinas Football

Franklin threw for a season-high 306 yards and had his fifth game of the season with three or more passing touchdowns.

Caroline Stanton, Buford Softball

Stanton broke a school record with 19 strikeouts in seven innings in a victory over Mill Creek to clinch the Region 8-7A title.

Carter Hayes, First Presbyterian Day Football

Hayes hauled in six receptions for 149 yards which is an average of 24.8 yards per catch. Two of his six catches went for touchdowns.