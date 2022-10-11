ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasant Hill, OR
Sports
City
Pleasant Hill, OR
City
Sisters, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY

Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
MEDFORD, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly

The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
ALBANY, OR
KCBY

Semi-truck roll over on Highway 99 near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - Junction City Fire and Rescue report of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 99 at the north end of Junction City. This happened Thursday night, according to officials, the truck rolled over while make the turn onto Highway 99 West. Officials say there is lane blockage and...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheyenne Green
kezi.com

PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said. Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Scaffolding to come down on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House

EUGENE, Ore. — After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kezi.com

Mother of OSU student involved in brutal hit-and-run shares updates

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Corvallis police are determined to catch the driver in a recent hit-and-run that seriously injured an OSU student. Two weeks later, her mother is sharing more with KEZI about her injuries and recovery. On September 26, Aliyah Lopez, 21, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of...
CORVALLIS, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13

Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
PLEASANT HILL, OR
oregontoday.net

Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS

Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff’s office arrests 3 in connection to stabbing outside of Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with a stabbing that happened outside of Sweet Home early Tuesday morning. On that day, deputies responded to a 911 call from a trucking dispatch center just after 6 a.m. about a man who had been stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road just outside of Sweet Home. The 36-year-old houseless man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.
SWEET HOME, OR
KXL

Victim Hit By Vehicle, Then Stabbed

(Quartzville, OR) — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle and then stabbed near Quartzville, outside of Sweet Home. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was a transient who traveled with several people to the Quartzville area. He got into an argument with 72-year-old John Kersey, who’s also a transient. Kersey allegedly hit the victim with a vehicle and then stabbed him several times. The victim walked 250 feet and got the attention of a truck driver who called for help. The victim is hospitalized but expected to survive. Kersey was arrested and charged with assault.
SWEET HOME, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy