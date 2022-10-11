Read full article on original website
NELA Homes moves ahead on 175-room hotel in Hollywood
A local developer has moved closer to building a 13-story, 175-room hotel in Hollywood. NELA Homes, a division of NELA Group in Highland Park, got a go-ahead from the Los Angeles Planning Commission to build the hotel at 6445 W. Sunset Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The nearly 175-foot tall...
Office subleases pile up in LA as tenants rethink needs
Two and a half years into the pandemic, Los Angeles leasing brokers say they have yet to see a meaningful shift in the city’s office market. Few if any large employers are requiring workers to come back, and sublease space continues to pile up. “The cardinal truths that we’ve...
Investor Alon Abady sells Beverly Hills mansion for $23M
Investor Alon Abady has flexed his residential real estate muscles. Abady is best known for work in commercial, multifamily and hotel development. In October 2021, he closed the $96 million purchase of Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills. In his most recent deal, he sold a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate at 661...
Santa Monica’s failed housing plan sparks building boom
The failure last year to produce a housing plan acceptable to state authorities has set up the City of Santa Monica for an unprecedented development frenzy. WSC Communities, a firm founded by prominent apartment developer and landlord Neil Shekhter and Scott Walter, rushed to capitalize on the city’s failures, submitting applications to build housing projects that would normally require years of review and planning to see approval.
Landlord donation in LA City Council race prompts debate
A Los Angeles City Council race for a Westside seat has been inflamed by a $400,000 campaign contribution from a landlord wrestling with the city over fire sprinklers. Attorneys Erin Darling and Traci Park are battling for the seat occupied by District 11 Councilman Mike Bonin, who is stepping down, the Los Angeles Times reported. Now Park has taken heat for large contributions from property owners.
The Georgian Hotel poised for Art Deco-style makeover
A Depression-era hotel in Santa Monica that has hosted the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe is poised for a major makeover. BLVD Hospitality and ESI Ventures announced they will revamp The Georgian Hotel at 1415 Ocean Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The renovation is set to finish by January.
