Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Knights take luck from the Irish in big win at the Oak Bowl

PERU, Neb. - In the final week of the regular season, and with so much to play for in terms of potential postseason seeding, Lourdes Central Catholic turned in its best performance of the year, dismantling powerhouse Falls City Sacred Heart at the Oak Bowl Thursday night. The Knight's scored...
FALLS CITY, NE
Aurora News Register

Area football roundup Week 8

High Plains wrapped up its regular season Thursday night with a back and forth loss to Fullerton. The Storm led 14-0 early, but trailed 24-14 at the half and eventually 32-14. HPC rallied to cut the lead to 32-28 heading to the fourth, but couldn't finish the comeback. The Storm finish the regular season with a 3-5 record.
POLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wahoo edges Scottsbluff at state softball

HASTINGS, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff softball team opening Class B state tournament play Wednesday morning taking on Wahoo. Both teams showcased their offense but in the end it was the Warriors scoring three runs in the 7th inning to earn the 14-13 win over the Bearcats. The contest would...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!

Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
GoPSUsports.com

No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Highway 81 back open after fire causes closure

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 81 is back open as the area has now been cleared, according to Nebraska 511. A wildfire is ongoing in northeast Nebraska. Smoke was visible looking north of Columbus. Nebraska 511 said Highway 81 was closed between NE 91 and 490 Street (eight...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

High school students get hands-on experience at JCH&L Career Academy Event

Twenty-eight area high school students tried their hand at suturing bananas, giving shots to oranges, taking blood pressures, playing a game as if it was laparoscopic surgery, learning about radiology, and taking blood samples on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Southeast Community College Career Academy event at Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury. They also learned about medical terminology and health care careers.
FAIRBURY, NE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of NW 50th St. According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued, but a dog was later found deceased. LFR said the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pawnee Pothole Pathway to be fixed

BURCHARD - A recreational access road that's long been in poor condition with numerous potholes, will be seeing improvement. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, October 17 on County Road 615 Avenue in Pawnee County....an access to Burchard Lake State Recreation Area. Work also will be done inside the recreational...
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE

