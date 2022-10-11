Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Peacock Introduces New Interactive Feature for Fan Favorite Content
Peacock unveiled a new interactive video feature that will allow users to go deeper into the storytelling of their favorite content. The prototype gives control to the viewer with the option to engage with select scenes, including customizable capabilities that enhance new content discovery and choice. The new feature combines the latest design vision with video samples from Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. As viewers watch, Peacock will include a variety of exclusive extra footage, timed to the most relevant moments, with the user in control.
AdWeek
Marvel's Riri Williams Finds Inspiration—and the Future of STEM—in a Target Aisle in New Ad
Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther is a particularly important franchise for many Black audiences. Beyond being one of the brand’s most successful theatrical debuts in history, it still exists as one of the better examples of inclusive entertainment, from its mostly Black cast to its diverse, Oscar-winning crew.
