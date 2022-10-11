Peacock unveiled a new interactive video feature that will allow users to go deeper into the storytelling of their favorite content. The prototype gives control to the viewer with the option to engage with select scenes, including customizable capabilities that enhance new content discovery and choice. The new feature combines the latest design vision with video samples from Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. As viewers watch, Peacock will include a variety of exclusive extra footage, timed to the most relevant moments, with the user in control.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO