Buena Vista, VA

more961.com

BC Women’s Soccer breaks multiple records in 19-0 victory

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer broke multiple program records in its 19-0 win over Sweet Briar on Tuesday. Records: Bridgewater 9-3-0 (5-0-0 ODAC), Sweet Briar 1-8-0 (1-4-0 ODAC) How It Happened. • In the third minute Ashley Sabatino got the scoring started. The junior dribbled...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
more961.com

Dukes’ Centeio named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named Sun Belt Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league office announced Monday. Centeio was 28-of-37 for 394 passing yards and four touchdowns to lead JMU to a 42-20 victory at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
more961.com

Deer breeding season means increased car crashes

Drivers in Virginia are being warned of dangerous roads. That’s because deer breeding season is officially underway. Brandy Brubaker with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says there are hundreds of accidents involving deer each year and more than half happen from now through December. Statistics show that Augusta...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
more961.com

Council to interview city manager candidates

Harrisonburg City Council has called for a special meeting on Thursday morning for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the vacant city manager position. According to an e-mail sent out to the media yesterday afternoon, there will be no public comment period at the meeting and the majority of the meeting will be in closed session. The meeting will begin at 8 am.
HARRISONBURG, VA

