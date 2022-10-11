ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco pregnant, expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey

By Nicki Cox
 3 days ago

Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum announced she is expecting her first child — a baby girl — with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon,” Cuoco, 36, wrote alongside a series of photos of the two, adding, “I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

In some of the snaps, the soon-to-be parents held up a white cake with hot pink frosting in the middle after learning they were having a daughter.

In another picture, the “Ozark” star, 40, gently caressed Cuoco’s growing belly while she tired to take a mirror selfie.

Cuoco shared one snap of her growing baby bump.
kaleycuoco/Instagram

The couple seem to be getting ready for parenthood as Cuoco also shared photos of the two picking out baby clothes and showing off their new matching “papa bear” and “mama bear” mugs.

Pelphrey also shared some of the snaps to his Instagram , writing, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️.”

Some of the “Meet Cute” star’s famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple in her comments section.

“Well CONGRATULATIONS,” “Flight Attendant” co-star Sharon Stone wrote, adding, “It’s wonderful to see you happy pants 😍😍😍😍😍.”

“So happy for you guys!!💕💕💕💕,” Lacey Chabert added.

“YAY!!!!!!!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna chimed in.

The soon-to-be parents made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Emmy’s.
Variety via Getty Images

Cuoco announced she and Pelphrey were dating back in May when she posted some loved-up photos of her and the actor to Instagram. Shortly after, they made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Emmy Awards where they packed on the PDA.

The actress met Pelphrey at the Season 4 premiere of his Netflix show in April and she was instantly hooked.

“When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight,” Cuoco told “Extra” last month.

The couple already have matching “papa bear” and “mama bear” mugs.
kaleycuoco/Instagram

She continued, “It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical. … It was perfect.”

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are pregnant with their first child after over five months of dating.

She went on to say had they met any earlier, she might not have been in the right headspace to fully commit to their relationship.

“Last year was the rough year. I met Tom this year, and I took a long time to look … within myself and realize I need to figure stuff out and did a lot of therapy and self-reflection, met Tom at the right moment.”

Both actors announced the news on social media.
kaleycuoco/Instagram

Although the pair are starting a family together, the actress — who has been divorced twice — says she has no intentions of getting married ever again and would prefer “a long-lasting relationship or a partnership.”

Cuoco was married to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. Prior to that, she was married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

