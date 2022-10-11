Community invited to Dahlgren Downtown 2022 on Friday in downtown Fredericksburg. From Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. Have you ever wanted to see a Potomac River test range boat up close? How about rolling up your sleeves and diving into STEM activities? What about operating a robot? These are activities the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren team does every day and on Friday, Oct. 14 they are bringing them to you! Embark onto a journey Oct. 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Inn at Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg for Dahlgren Downtown 2022 where.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO