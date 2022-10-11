Read full article on original website
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
Beyond the Headlines – Oct. 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines, News Anchor, Ashley Brooks, and Jim Spencer the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the events surrounding the Madison County School. Board’s decision to ban sexually explicit books. Comments? Email beyondtheheadlines@cbs19news.com.
Greene County school teacher contributes to publication
GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
Albemarle teachers defend transgender students at ACPS board meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Albemarle County teachers continue to push back on the governor's proposed transgender policy. Many speaking in support of transgender students at Thursday night's school board meeting since the district put out a statement last week against the policy. A lot of topics were discussed...
Stay Local, Play Local: Virginia Wine Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, hear from Tasha Durette, with Black Women Who Wine. She discusses some local winery events that are coming in Charlottesville as a part of the blended vineyard universe. For more information, click here.
Local school divisions exceed state on-time graduation rate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The school divisions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both reporting graduation rates above the state average. For Albemarle County Public Schools, the on-time graduation rate for the Class of 2022 was 94.3 percent. Charlottesville City Schools says 93 percent of its Class of 2022...
City to install bleacher pads next to park basketball court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting Tonsler Park will see construction work taking place for about two weeks. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be installing two concrete bleacher pads next to one of the basketball courts. The work is scheduled to begin on Oct....
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
City council plans to hire more bus drivers and create routes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City council is hoping to hire new school bus drivers and create new routes no later than November 9th. The schools currently have eight drivers but hope to add four more soon. They say there need to be 40 drivers to be fully staffed. Driver...
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
Investigation cancels Albemarle High School JV football game
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County High School football game was canceled on Wednesday because of an incident that happened Tuesday. It was the junior varsity game that was canceled. ACPS says it has contacted police to help with the investigation. The principal of the high school...
Committee to consider Meriwether Lewis Elementary name prepares for first meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Community Advisory Committee selected to review the name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will hold its first meeting next week. This meeting, which will take place virtually, will be held on Oct. 18. Twelve school and community members have been picked to serve...
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
(Don’t) melt ’em down?
Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas (right) and attorney Christopher Tate speak to a crowd prior to a court ruling that a lawsuit to stop the city’s Lee statue from being melted down will go to trial. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
Center One shares cybersecurity tips with kids
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Young children are using the Internet more and more, so cybersecurity literacy is needed at a very young age. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so Center One’s cybersecurity class spoke to fifth graders at Meriweather Lewis Elementary School about how they can be smart while using the Internet.
Community invited to Dahlgren Downtown 2022 on Friday in downtown Fredericksburg
Community invited to Dahlgren Downtown 2022 on Friday in downtown Fredericksburg. From Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. Have you ever wanted to see a Potomac River test range boat up close? How about rolling up your sleeves and diving into STEM activities? What about operating a robot? These are activities the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren team does every day and on Friday, Oct. 14 they are bringing them to you! Embark onto a journey Oct. 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Inn at Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg for Dahlgren Downtown 2022 where.
Martha's Market returns for 29th year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Martha’s Market will be taking place at the IX Art Park this weekend. Some businesses along the Downtown Mall will also be supporting the event, which is put on by the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation. This is the 29th year for the...
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
