Human case of West Nile Virus detected in Santa Rosa County: Florida Department of Health
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus, with an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas among the county, according to the release. The DOH-Santa Rosa advised residents today there is a “heightened concern additional residents will become ill,” according to […]
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
WKRG
Take 5: Depression signs with Dr. Sandra Parker, M.D.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today on Take 5 we are joined by AltaPointe Health Chief Medical Officer and Department Chair USA Health Dept. of Psychiatry Dr. Sandra Parker, MD. Depression affects millions of people and is the number one mental illness in America, but sometimes it’s difficult to know if we’re just experiencing sadness or something more. Dr. Sandra Parker is here to shed light on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of depression.
WPMI
Charges dropped in Santa Rosa County against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The charges in Santa Rosa County against Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo have been dropped. Spanevelo was set to go to trial next week on two charges in her disappearance earlier this year -- tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor). Now,...
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
WPMI
2022 Mobile Fire and Life Safety Expo Friday at Langan Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week and you're invited. They'll host the 2022 Fire and Life Safety Expo today at Langan Park in Mobile, from 9 until 1. You can check out the fire trucks and new safety and fire...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)
The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
Fishermen ‘lost at sea’ in life raft rescued from Gulf of Mexico off Dauphin Island
Two fishermen “lost at sea” in a raft for nearly three days were down to their last flare when a passing vessel saw the fading signal in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The “distressed” boaters were rescued 63 miles off Alabama’s Dauphin Island,...
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama
The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
Baldwin County home prices remain high even as sales slow
Home prices in Baldwin County continued to increase through the month of September even as sales slowed in the previously red-hot county. During the month of September, the average price of a traditional residential property in Baldwin County was $374,946, an increase of 8.6% compared to last year, according to a new report from Baldwin Realtors. The average resort/island-based property price during the month of September was $731,374, a 29.2% increase from last year.
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: What are the details of the marker concerning a lynching in Mobile?
At roughly 1:15 a.m. on the morning of January 23, 1909, a group of two dozen armed, masked men strolled into what was then called the New Jail at 104 Church Street and held a gun on a deputy to obtain the keys to the cells. A prisoner was taken by force out onto the street and dragged west. He was then shot three times and his corpse was left hanging from a tree opposite the city’s oldest Episcopal church.
Big cooldown expected next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during […]
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
Alabama city grapples with ‘confusion,’ ‘misconceptions’ over medical marijuana dispensary
In one Alabama city, a battle is underway to make sure a debate over allowing for a medical marijuana dispensary does not turn into an overall debate about the legalization of recreational pot. Early indications suggest that Fairhope city officials are battling misinformation, and the mayor said on Tuesday she...
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia capital murder defendant argues for charge to be dropped, cites ALEA agent’s false testimony
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - A judge is mulling an argument that he should dismiss a capital murder charge over false testimony that the defense alleges amounts to prosecutorial misconduct but that the district attorney contends was an innocent mistake. Circuit Judge Jack Weaver held a hearing on the matter in...
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
Crossroads family loses everything in house fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
WPMI
Orange Beach City Schools planning multi-year, $40M expansion
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System is preparing for expansion just 2 months into its first semester. The work is just getting started for Orange Beach City Schools, which hit the ground running in May when it broke away from Baldwin County Public School System.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO warns citizens about scam phone calls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls about unknown people identifying themselves as MCSO employees contacting people in the community. These individuals are claiming that citizens have warrants for their arrest due to them missing jury duty. They also inform them that they...
