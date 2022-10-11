Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Riverhawks Shut Out Pirates, Edge Closer to League Title
TOL — Geoffrey Glass 7-yard run, PAT failed. Rushing: TOL — Glass 20/99/TD, Norris 9/131/2TD, Zane Ranney 9/53; ADN — Jaxon Dunnagan 9/26. Passing: TOL — Norris 0-4/0; ADN — Lane Johnson 8-31/107. Receiving: TOL — N/A; ADN — Seth Meister 2/51, Gavan Muller 3/26...
Loggers Crush Bulldogs After Long Drive South
ONY — Rodrigo Rogriguez 67-yard kick return, PAT failed. ONY — Mozingo 9-yard pass to Sam Pannkuk, two-point good. ONY — Jeff Lines 25-yard fumble return, two-point good. Rushing: ONY — Rodriguez 14/194/3TD, Mozingo 16/112/TD; STV — Bach 15/58. Passing: ONY — Mozingo 2-5/24/TD; STV...
Chronicle
Cardinals Fall to Kings at Buzzer
The Winlock football team found itself in the rare eight-man slugfest Friday, and lost it by the cruelest of endings, falling to Muckleshoot Tribal 28-22 on the last play of the game. A game that went into the fourth quarter tied at 8-8 finally found some offense late, with the...
Thunderbirds Dominate Highclimbers on the Road
TUM — Alex Overbay 30-yard pass Derek Thompson, PAT good. TUM — Overbay 70-yard pass to Thompson, PAT good. TUM — Overbay 4-yard pass to Jakob Dillon, PAT good. Running rampant on Shelton on the road, the No. 5 Tumwater football team defeated the Highclimbers, 49-7, Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolves Take Down Tigers
CEN — Tommy Billings 1-yard run, PAT good. BH — Beck 28-yard pass to Maddox Hodge, PAT good. Rushing: CEN — Kellen Rooklidge 15/82; BH — Johnnie Stallings 17/99, Jacob Weller 5/82. Passing: CEN — Billings 10-18/92; BH — Jaxsen Beck 11-17/172. Receiving: CEN...
Chronicle
Tigers Take Down Fishermen on Homecoming Night
NAP — Ashton Demarest 10-yard run, PAT failed. NAP — Demarest 15-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 25-yard pass to James Grose, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 10-yard pass to Colin Shields, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 33-yard pass to Denault, PAT...
Chronicle
Vikings Down Comets in Rare Comeback Chance
MOSSYROCK — The Mossyrock volleyball team saw this bump in the road coming all season long. Indeed, it’s the bump the Vikings look forward to every year now. Within the relative breeze that sweep after sweep in the 1B Columbia Valley League has been for them this year, the Vikings get two cracks at legitimate state contenders, and only one chance to take them on in front of their home fans.
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
Pirates Start Fast, Control Game in Sweep of Tigers
ADNA — Starting off quick, and taking advantage of a hefty dose of Napavine errors, the Adna volleyball team swept the Tigers in straight sets Thursday night at home, 25-13, 28-26, 25-18. Fresh off a tough loss on the road to Toutle Lake, the Pirates put on the pressure immediately and responded in force, putting the Tigers in compromising positions with an unrelenting attack and service game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
MWP Pulls Away From W.F. West JV Squad
MWP (Q2) — Ethan Chenoweth 7-yard run, Two-point conversion. WFW (Q2) — Connor Coleman 4-yard run, PAT failed. MWP (Q3) — Carter Dantinne 15-yard run, Two-point failed. WFW (Q3) — Carson White 40-yard pass to Grady Westlund, Two-point failed. MWP (Q3) — Dantinne 75-yard run, Two-point...
Chronicle
Banged Up Beavers Struggle at Monte
After battling with league leader Montesano Thursday night on the road for about a half, the Tenino girls soccer team fell, 4-0 in the Harbor. The Bulldogs rotated in new players relentlessly, and a banged up Beavers squad that featured a shorter bench and players still recovering from injury and illness, couldn’t keep up.
Acorns Come Back to Beat Lions
Rushing: SC — N/A; OAK — Eddie Klatush 8/246/2 TD, Ashton Boyd 8/187, 2 TD. Passing: SC — N/A; OAK — Klatush 11-16/308/5 TD. Receiving: SC — N/A; OAK — Boyd 4/193, Daniel Rodas 4/75. The Oakville football team’s explosive offense came through late...
Chronicle
'Monkey Off Our Backs': Mossyrock Takes Down Naselle
NAS (Q1) — Kolten Lindstrom 27-yard run, Two-point failed. MOS (Q1) — Easton Kolb 22-yard pass to Keegan Kolb, Two-point failed. NAS (Q1) — Jacob Lindstron 29-yard run, Two-point failed. NAS (Q1) — Kolten Lindstrom 49-yard run, Two-point conversion. MOS (Q1) — E. Kolb 50-yard pass...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Tenino Ground Game Blows Past Elma
T90 (Q1) — Brody Noonan 8-yard run, Two-point failed. T90 (Q1) — Dylan Spicer 38-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q1) — Cody Strawn 24-yard run, Two-point conversion. ELM (Q2) — Carter Studer 69-yard pass to Gibson Cain, Two-point failed. T90 (Q2) — Randy Marti 3-yard run,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gov. Inslee declares all state ferries be renamed after Mariners players during playoff run
WASHINGTON – As the Mariners continue their playoff run, Governor Jay Inslee has declared all state ferries temporarily be renamed after players. The names go into place on Oct. 13 and will remain that way as long as the Mariners remain in the postseason. “We are so proud of...
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
thurstontalk.com
Lincoln Creek Lumber: Hardware Store in Tumwater Exemplifies Passion in Service for All Your Hardware, Construction and DIY Needs
Small businesses are the foundation of any great community. Big box stores simply cannot compete with the personal experience and individualized service offered at local businesses, run by our neighbors and fellow residents. Lincoln Creek Lumber – a hardware store in Tumwater, Centralia and Chehalis – exemplifies a mission of quality and service in their passion for people and commitment to community. There, you are more than just a number. You are a valued part of the Lincoln Lumber family, and as such you can always expect the highest level of service. From construction materials to paint, garden and canning supplies, to repair kits, you’ll find everything you need and get the help you deserve from knowledgeable, friendly staff.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Chronicle
Fern Ridge Floral to Hold Grand Opening in Centralia on Oct. 15
Fern Ridge Floral will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 604 W. Main St., Centralia. The store is owned by Rebecca Williams and will offer a variety of artistically inspired floral arrangements, hand wrapped bouquets, curated vintage vases, house plants and unique gift items.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
Comments / 0