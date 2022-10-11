ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
more961.com

BC Women’s Soccer breaks multiple records in 19-0 victory

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer broke multiple program records in its 19-0 win over Sweet Briar on Tuesday. Records: Bridgewater 9-3-0 (5-0-0 ODAC), Sweet Briar 1-8-0 (1-4-0 ODAC) How It Happened. • In the third minute Ashley Sabatino got the scoring started. The junior dribbled...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
more961.com

EMU Field Hockey rolls past Southern Virginia, 6-1

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Coming off a big ODAC win on Saturday, the EMU field hockey team continued to roll Monday, scoring six unanswered goals en route to a 6-1 win over Southern Virginia. Records: EMU 7-4, 1-2 ODAC | SVU 1-8, 0-0 USA South. Highlights. • 2′ –...
BUENA VISTA, VA
more961.com

Council to interview city manager candidates

Harrisonburg City Council has called for a special meeting on Thursday morning for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the vacant city manager position. According to an e-mail sent out to the media yesterday afternoon, there will be no public comment period at the meeting and the majority of the meeting will be in closed session. The meeting will begin at 8 am.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy