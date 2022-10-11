Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night. Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots being fired. 911 callers reported a man...
Waynesboro Police asking for help finding shooting suspect
It was determined that an unknown person fired multiple shots from the street, hitting some homes in the area. No injuries were reported from the incident.
WSLS
Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
Police investigate five-vehicle crash on Goochland I-64 that sent one person to hospital, caused seven-mile backup
Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
ACPD responds to report on potential bias policing in traffic stops
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police responded to the recent report on potentially biased policing in traffic stops. We spoke with the Commander of Professional Standards for ACPD Capt. Darrell Byers to get his reaction to Albemarle’s numbers in the report. "I don’t think we have...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
WHSV
Edinburg stabbing victim reacts to alleged attacker’s case being dismissed
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The victim of an alleged attack at the Edinburg Town Park is speaking up after she says the court system let her and her family down. Samuel Jacob Homer was accused of stabbing Whitney Rice and two of her children at the park in 2017. The case brought against him was dismissed last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pagevalleynews.com
Sheriff’s Office obtains felony warrant for arrest of man potentially linked to missing person case
LURAY, Oct. 11 — The Page County Sheriff’s Office issued an online post Tuesday morning announcing a felony warrant obtained for the arrest of Marcus Lee Lewis, who has now been identified as a “person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford.”. Bradford was last...
wina.com
Ruckersville man who dealt drugs while incarcerated pleads guilty to two charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
cbs19news
Civil rights attorney looking for answers following report on disparity in traffic stops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local civil rights attorney says there is a reason why Black and Latino drivers are stopped more than white drivers: bias policing. This comes after a state report showed drivers in Virginia are more likely to be stopped by police if they're Black or Hispanic.
Augusta Free Press
Greene County: Ruckersville man pleads guilty in fentanyl overdose death
A Greene County man pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday in a case in which a person to whom he had sold fentanyl died of an overdose. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, of Ruckersville, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
wfirnews.com
Woman charged with shooting man in head
NEWS RELEASE: On October 10, 2022 at 2:45PM, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of H&H Market in Big Island, Virginia for an individual with a gunshot wound to the head. Danelle Brown, age 37 of Monroe, Virginia was identified as the suspect and has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond. The victim was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injury. The case remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
cbs19news
Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
WHSV
Officials investigate fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Officials are investigating a fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro. Crews responded Monday evening to smoke visible on the roof of an unoccupied unit. The fire was between Spirit Halloween and Metro by T-Mobile. Waynesboro Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said no injuries were reported. He...
WHSV
Sentencing postponed for man convicted of Staunton murder
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Fishersville man convicted of first-degree murder was set to appear in Staunton Circuit Court Thursday to be sentenced, but that hearing was pushed back. Ja’Quez Brown was found guilty in June of killing Bruce Williams back in 2020 at the Spring Hill Village Apartments.
Police: Man arrested, found with ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl, cocaine
58-year-old Everett Lee Bates of Waynesboro was arrested on a alleged narcotics charge and the suspected controlled substances were taken to the state lab for testing. Upon further testing, detectives were able to obtain warrants for possession of cocaine, Fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl with intent to distribute.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
Comments / 1