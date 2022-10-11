ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Waynesboro, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Crime & Safety
WHSV

Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
wina.com

Ruckersville man who dealt drugs while incarcerated pleads guilty to two charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman charged with shooting man in head

NEWS RELEASE: On October 10, 2022 at 2:45PM, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of H&H Market in Big Island, Virginia for an individual with a gunshot wound to the head. Danelle Brown, age 37 of Monroe, Virginia was identified as the suspect and has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond. The victim was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injury. The case remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
BIG ISLAND, VA
cbs19news

Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Officials investigate fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Officials are investigating a fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro. Crews responded Monday evening to smoke visible on the roof of an unoccupied unit. The fire was between Spirit Halloween and Metro by T-Mobile. Waynesboro Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said no injuries were reported. He...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Sentencing postponed for man convicted of Staunton murder

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Fishersville man convicted of first-degree murder was set to appear in Staunton Circuit Court Thursday to be sentenced, but that hearing was pushed back. Ja’Quez Brown was found guilty in June of killing Bruce Williams back in 2020 at the Spring Hill Village Apartments.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Crash caused backup on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy