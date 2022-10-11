Read full article on original website
GW Hatchet
Students protest event featuring former IDF official at Hillel, sparking controversy
Protesters demonstrated against a speaker who had previously worked for the Israeli Defense Forces at the GW Hillel building Tuesday night, reigniting campus controversy over the Israel-Palestine conflict. GW for Israel and GW Mishelanu – an organization focused on Israeli American heritage – hosted former IDF intelligence officer Doron Tenne...
GW Hatchet
Student Bar Association Senate pays for conference registration for law students
The Student Bar Association Senate Tuesday authorized the allocation of $900 to the Labor and Employment Law Society to help 10 law students attend two labor law conferences. The $900 allocation will cover a portion of the registration, transportation and attendance costs for the students for the conferences that will be held this weekend and in mid-November. In a voice vote, senators easily cleared the simple majority threshold needed to pass the bill.
New York college segregates faculty and staff by race for year-long 'Antiracism Institute'
New York's Ithaca College is segregating faculty by race for an "Antiracism Institute" that will take place during the fall and spring semesters.
