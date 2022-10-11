Read full article on original website
Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
qrockonline.com
Joliet Police Remind You To Plan For A Sober Halloween
This Halloween, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Joliet Police Department to remind everyone that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween, as more pedestrians are out at night on the hunt for candy.
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence
NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
thelansingjournal.com
Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD
LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged with DUI in Lake County crash that injured 2
VOLO, Ill. - A Volo man was charged with driving under the influence during a May crash in Lake County that seriously injured two women. Christopher Uglinica, 19, is accused of crashing his car into a Honda SUV as it was pulling out of a driveway on May 26 in the 32200 block of Route 12 in the Volo area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
cwbchicago.com
Theft, robbery, ID theft, and fake mail carriers are just part of a postal service “riddled with fraud”
“Basically, the entire U.S. Postal Service is riddled with fraud.”. That’s what a law enforcement source told us in December 2020 after a string of people were accused of clearing out banks of Chicago apartment building mailboxes by using stolen and counterfeit postal service master keys. The source said...
wjol.com
Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report
Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say
A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
Juvenile arrested in West Aurora High School threat incident
The Aurora Police Department says a juvenile is under arrest for allegedly writing a threat on a wall at West Aurora High School. The school district was made aware of the threat on Tuesday which read "Get ready west, on 101222 I'm killing." A picture of the threat was spread on social media.
fox32chicago.com
2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police
CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile in custody after threatening message found at suburban high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student is now charged with disorderly conduct after police say they were behind a threat of violence towards West Aurora High School. The threat was scribbled on a bathroom wall at the school — "Get Ready, West on 10-12-2022 I'm killing." "As soon as it...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
wjol.com
Deputy Sentenced to Supervision and Fine After Incident at Child’s School
At Will County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 from left, Health Goewey, Ed Goewey and attorney Bob Bodach. A Will County judge has sentenced a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy to one-year court supervision and a $750 fine after being convicted of disorderly conduct following an incident at his child’s school.
starvedrock.media
Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa
It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Decatur police officers, suspect shot; man sentenced for stealing grant funds; Joliet Amazon workers walk out
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop just after midnight. The suspect and the two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old
MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
Police chase of stolen car in Gary ends in crash; leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
GARY, Ind (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen U-Haul died after crashing into an SUV, hitting a utility pole, and rolling over during a high-speed police chase in Gary Wednesday evening.Around 5:47 p.m., a license plate reader alerted the in-car computers of a stolen vehicle passing cameras. It was located at Central Avenue and Ripley Street where a patrol officer confirmed the stolen car from Schererville. The chase began on the Indiana toll road when police put stop sticks on the road, but they didn't work.The driver later crashed after going the wrong way into oncoming traffic on 5th Avenue near Jefferson Street.One person in the red SUV hit by the stolen car was taken to the hospital by Gary EMS in unknown condition.
