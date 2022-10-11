Read full article on original website
Here Is How To Piss Someone Off From Massachusetts
People who live here in Massachusetts have run across someone, I'm sure who either thought they were being funny, witty, or intelligent by saying something really dumb to us who live here. One of my big pet peeves is how some people even say the name of our state, it...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?
It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Babysit Siblings?
I mentioned in a previous article that when I was growing up in Northern Berkshire County, my brother would babysit me. You would think that would be a good idea for my parents. It's a great way to save money and good for him to hone his skills when it came to responsibilities. For the most part, it was a pretty decent system but with the two of us being boys that are 8.5 years apart in age, we would get into some pretty decent physical battles as most brothers do. We would be wrestling, putting each other in headlocks (with him always getting the advantage), and knocking over furniture. Sometimes you would think there was a rock band in our house sharpening their hotel trashing skills.
Al Roker Was in the Berkshires Doing a Feature On a Top Orchard
Al Roker, from the the 'Today' show, was recently in the Berkshires. Roker has been known to make his way up here a few times, here and there. He wasn't doing any sort of weather forecasting, but instead, he was doing a feature for 'Today' at one of the top orchards in all of western Massachusetts.
CN Traveler’s Best Small US Cities of 2022 Is Out, and It’s Crazy
Every year for the past 35 years, Condé Nast Traveler has allowed its readers to vote on all of their favorite resorts, cruise lines, spas, airlines and airports, countries, islands and cities. The winners are then added into a subsequent compendium and touted as the very best of the best of that year.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
These 6 Towns in the Berkshires Could Be in Hallmark Christmas Movies
Halloween isn't even upon us yet. We still have over half the month of October in front of us. But before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us and Christmas stuff will be everywhere! Something that has become synonymous with the Christmas season over the year has been Hallmark Christmas movies! While there have been plenty of those already either filmed in, or taking place in Massachusetts, there has never been one in the Berkshires!
Have You Noticed How Crazy Twitter is Going For the Berkshires Lately?
The Berkshires is one of the more awe-inspiring spots to be every Fall. And people are absolutely in love with everything about the spots we call home as of late. People have been taking to social media to gush over what they are seeing in the Berkshires so far this Fall season, in case you haven't noticed. Luckily, in the case that you haven't noticed, if you search social media late, especially Twitter, you may be very pleasantly overwhelmed by what you're seeing from our region.
What Do You Think The Odds Are Of Finding A Dinosaur Fossil In Massachusetts?
I know that dinosaurs are pretty popular right now thanks to "Jurassic World" and its sequels but it begs the question: Have dinosaurs ever really been unpopular? Especially with kids? And certain big kids?. The folks at BetMassachusetts.com recently did a study concerning which states offer the best chances of...
Here’s When Massachusetts Residents Would Call ‘711’
One of my earliest childhood memories was learning the sign language alphabet. Yes, my grandmother was deaf, not hard-of-hearing, but 100 percent deaf, BUT, she could speak with little issue. As an 8 year-old, she was stricken with spinal meningitis and as a result of that, she permanently lost her hearing.
10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong
Commonly used phrases that have been misheard over the years get inadvertently repeated wrong and the cycle continues. If you're saying the following ten phrases wrong, we're here to help. 😁. 10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong. 1. "For All Intensive Purposes" is WRONG. "For All Intents And...
