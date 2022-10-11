ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Babysit Siblings?

I mentioned in a previous article that when I was growing up in Northern Berkshire County, my brother would babysit me. You would think that would be a good idea for my parents. It's a great way to save money and good for him to hone his skills when it came to responsibilities. For the most part, it was a pretty decent system but with the two of us being boys that are 8.5 years apart in age, we would get into some pretty decent physical battles as most brothers do. We would be wrestling, putting each other in headlocks (with him always getting the advantage), and knocking over furniture. Sometimes you would think there was a rock band in our house sharpening their hotel trashing skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

These 6 Towns in the Berkshires Could Be in Hallmark Christmas Movies

Halloween isn't even upon us yet. We still have over half the month of October in front of us. But before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us and Christmas stuff will be everywhere! Something that has become synonymous with the Christmas season over the year has been Hallmark Christmas movies! While there have been plenty of those already either filmed in, or taking place in Massachusetts, there has never been one in the Berkshires!
MOVIES
WBEC AM

Have You Noticed How Crazy Twitter is Going For the Berkshires Lately?

The Berkshires is one of the more awe-inspiring spots to be every Fall. And people are absolutely in love with everything about the spots we call home as of late. People have been taking to social media to gush over what they are seeing in the Berkshires so far this Fall season, in case you haven't noticed. Luckily, in the case that you haven't noticed, if you search social media late, especially Twitter, you may be very pleasantly overwhelmed by what you're seeing from our region.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Time Out Global

Discover Mile End's cool factor in downtown Montreal

It’s official: Mile End—the fun-filled pocket north of Mont-Royal Avenue that’s home to some of the city’s world-famous institutions and most talked about new spots—was ranked the 5th coolest neighbourhood in the world. Time Out published the Time Out Index with a list of 51...
TRAVEL
PYMNTS

15% of Restaurant Customers Are Frequent Diners

While most restaurant customers may dine weekly or a couple of times a month, a significant share makes restaurant purchases three times a week or more. Restaurants that can win over this high-value demographic have the chance to boost sales considerably. Research from the June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide...
RESTAURANTS
WBEC AM

10 Words We Massachusetts People Love To Misspell

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong

Commonly used phrases that have been misheard over the years get inadvertently repeated wrong and the cycle continues. If you're saying the following ten phrases wrong, we're here to help. 😁. 10 Common Phrases We Massachusetts People Get Wrong. 1. "For All Intensive Purposes" is WRONG. "For All Intents And...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

