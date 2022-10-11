Read full article on original website
Gen Z Says is a series where we tap different members of Generation Z who'll give us the latest insight on what's cool in the fashion space. While we spend a lot of time looking toward big labels and retailers, nothing beats finding and supporting a small brand that you immediately click with. When perusing through the collections of emerging brands, you'll find the innovation that can often be missing from the bigger labels. India Roby, Gen Zer, and fashion writer happens to agree. Having worked at Nylon and now at Fashionista, her work has helped her gradually build up a mental directory of small designers that are worthy of mainstream attention. Roby is also no stranger to the fast-paced stream of social media, always paying attention to what's perceived as "of the moment." Sites like Twitter and TikTok may have their list of flaws, but they've also created a way for smaller designers to have their moment against all the noise.
Nordstrom is a go-to retailer for basically everyone on the WWW team. As a result, we cover trending products from the brand on the regular. It's also intriguing to learn what actual Nordstrom staffers are gravitating toward for further style exploration. One of the said industry insiders happens to be Nordstrom's senior managing editor, Kate Bellman.
When you think of It-girl fashion, there are probably a few key brands that come to mind, and one of those will always be Mulberry. Since its arrival in 1971, Mulberry has snowballed into one of the most recognizable designer names in the world, largely in part to its iconic tree logo, quality-driven designs, and troupe of cult-status bags that have hung on the arms of every It girl from Alexa Chung to Rihanna.
If you read Who What Wear regularly, you’ll be well aware of our latest obsession with J.Crew. Since the beginning of summer, we’ve been swooning over the head of women’s design, Olympia Gayot’s clever and cool outfit ideas, and checking the site regularly to see what chic new arrivals they have in store. What we love most about J.Crew right now is that their elevated basics strike the perfect balance of preppy, classic and timeless yet exude a trend-forward touch—whether it’s an of-the-moment color or silhouette—their pieces feel fresh and current. Moreover, J.Crew’s pieces are always super wearable—perfect for work, the weekend, and beyond.
I'm a huge candle fan, but when it comes to choosing my favorites, I always come back to classic brands, such as Diptyque and Jo Malone, that I know I can rely on for beautiful scents in chic packaging. Sure, I've dabbled in affordable candles (and discovered some seriously good ones), but candles are such an important part of my relaxing evening ritual that I rarely gamble on new ones.
If you ask me, no outfit is complete without fragrance. In my eyes, fragrance might as well be an accessory—I would argue that it's just as important (if not more) than your favorite belt or statement jewelry. Consider perfume the bow on a wrapped present: it adds a certain something, and it would feel undone without it.
It's official: I've broken up with my summer wardrobe. The temperatures have majorly dropped in NYC, so it's time to part ways and do my quarterly closet swap. This ritual serves as an opportunity to reevaluate and donate, but best of all, it gives me the chance to shop for the items that need to be replaced. This year's upgrade list is long, so it will come as no shock that I'm heading to Nordstrom. After hours of scrolling the new-arrivals page, I've landed on my 16 top selects of the week. I'm upgrading last year's chunky, lug-sole boots with sleek '90s-inspired styles, swapping ultra-wide jeans for baggy iterations, and giving my boring black puffer a maroon makeover. Keep scrolling to shop these on-trend upgrades to my very 2021 fall wardrobe.
As you may already know, I’m very into bags. From tracking down the best options on secondhand sites to curating my own little collection to simply seeing them in my day-to-day work “research,” if there’s a cool purse out there, I know about it and have already thought about owning it. So in my continued effort to bring you all some grade-A content, today I thought I’d round up my favorite designer It bags of the moment but with a very exciting peg. From classics like Prada and Gucci to current it-girl brands like By Far or Luar, I’ve rounded up the 35 coolest, brand-new, under-$500 purses on the market right now, just for you. Since I likely lost you at under $500, I’ll end it here and let you continue on to shop.
If Los Angeles–based influencer Jen Andrews-Cater were to describe her style, minimalist would be the first word to come to her mind. While the outfits she puts together are forward and of the moment, they have an ease to them to give that minimalist feel. On that note, there are a few key fall items she is wearing or plans on wearing to create her pared-down fall ensembles.
If you've ever stared down a sale selection and felt overwhelmed, confused, or just downright scared, you're not alone. I find it particularly hard to figure out if I really want something or if I'm solely interested in it because of the fact it's on sale. And then there's the timing pressure because we all know that sale pieces tend to fly off the shelves and once they're gone, they're gone.
While some wardrobe staples come and go, there's absolutely nothing like a classic. A white turtleneck will always be a must-have, in my opinion. Just a few weeks ago, I went through my fall staples to figure out what I was missing. I found that it had been a while since I upgraded my selection of white sweaters. I also found that my favorite white turtleneck was piling and slightly outdated. While a practical person would be bummed to find that a sweater they once loved wasn't right for them anymore, I was thrilled with the opportunity to replace it in my collection.
One of the reasons I study celebrities' outfits so carefully (besides because it's my job) is so that I can see if they're wearing any of the latest It items. And if it's a celebrity that's into fashion, oftentimes they are. And depending on the celebrity, if something isn't an It item just yet, they can set it over the edge and make it one.
J.Crew, Banana Republic, and Abercrombie becoming the favored shopping destinations of the fashion set certainly weren't on my 2022 bingo card. But as always, the industry always likes to keep me on my toes. I can't scroll through TikTok and Instagram without seeing an influencer, editor, or just an average consumer posting about their latest purchase from one of the three. And with every post I see, I become increasingly impressed. Our team has even gone the lengths of testing various pieces from the retailers and has given nothing but high praises for the fit and quality.
Anyone who follows me on Instagram knows that I'll take any excuse to go on a vacation. Two weeks doesn't pass without my friends seeing me post from another city or country that I had been dying to explore. A place that has been on my list for some time now just so happens to be Napa Valley. Take a drive outside of San Francisco and you'll find yourself in what I would consider a bit of an underrated luxury travel destination.
I could talk about fragrance until I'm blue in the face. As a beauty editor with a slight perfume mania, I've tested tens—if not hundreds—of different perfumes. If you asked me what I think the top ten best perfumes of all time are, I could give you an answer in five minutes flat with my definitive rankings. You might call me a perfume snob of sorts.
If you're not shopping for vintage or secondhand leather jackets, you're missing out. On a recent quest to find a new fall jacket, I stumbled upon so many insanely good vintage and pre-loved finds that I just had to dedicate a whole story to it. The best part is that these jackets lean into some of this season's biggest trends—think '90s minimalist leather blazers, retro aviator jackets, and shearling toppers that, in addition to being environmentally friendly, are unique one-offs so you can be sure that no one else will own the same piece. Moreover, who doesn't love that special thrill that comes from giving an old garment new life?
Welcome to the Starter Pack series, a Who What Wear column that dives deep into the seasonal trends everyone's talking about. We've been keeping track of the fall trends to know for quite some time, but the new season is in full swing, making it more exciting to shop for them. While it's fun to peruse knits and boots in August, the crisp October weather is what we need to properly make my autumnal purchases. You may have dozens of trends on your mind, but our Starter Pack series is here to narrow them down. If you're new here, this series is for gathering the fresh trends that the fashion set will be wearing IRL, rather than a runway-only focus.
Every trip back to New York is a treat. Simply put, New Yorkers' sartorial instincts are unrivaled. They're usually some of the first to adopt emerging trends, so any outing to a restaurant or Duane Reade is like interacting with a living mood board. Recently, I went back to the...
Great basics are the backbone of any stellar wardrobe. You need pieces that actually work for you, that you can style multiple times, that go with the things you already own, and that work for the office or the weekend. I always say that a great basic can be worn with at least three different items and can be worn on at least three different occasions—examples include a great pair of jeans, a classic black dress, and a pair of leggings you can count on. What I love even more is getting them on sale. During this Amazon Prime sale, I'm focusing on adding great new basics to my wardrobe so that I can mix and match all of my favorite boots and jackets with go-to pieces I can count on.
