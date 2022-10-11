ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
Oconee County, SC
Accidents
Seneca, SC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Brother#Awake#Accident#Gofundme
WYFF4.com

2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate firefighter laid to rest and given last call following sudden death

ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson City firefighter Sgt. Daniel Bagwell, 30, was laid to rest Thursday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Bagwell was off-duty and was killed in a car crash Monday. He served as an Anderson City firefighter for 11 years and volunteered at the West Pelzer Fire Department. Anderson City fire officials describe Bagwell as a solid firefighter, strong leader, and a loving husband and father.
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy