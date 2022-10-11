Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
FOX Carolina
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
WYFF4.com
11-year-old Anderson County girl reported missing found safe, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 11-year-old Upstate girl who had been reported missing Thursday night was found safe, according to deputies. Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies had posted on Facebook that Joselin Molina-Castro was last seen at Robert Anderson Middle School and did not return home on the school bus.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
WYFF4.com
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
WYFF4.com
Deputies investigating early morning stabbing at Greenville County bar
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital. According to deputies, the stabbing happened after 1 a.m. during a "large bar fight" at an address on Cedar Lane Road. Deputies said there were no other...
WYFF4.com
2 taken to hospital after bar fight, stabbing, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a stabbing and bar fight that sent two people to a hospital. Deputies said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Chat And Chew at 1600 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont. According to deputies, one victim was taken to...
WYFF4.com
Upstate firefighter laid to rest and given last call following sudden death
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson City firefighter Sgt. Daniel Bagwell, 30, was laid to rest Thursday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Bagwell was off-duty and was killed in a car crash Monday. He served as an Anderson City firefighter for 11 years and volunteered at the West Pelzer Fire Department. Anderson City fire officials describe Bagwell as a solid firefighter, strong leader, and a loving husband and father.
WYFF4.com
Man charged with killing grandmother in 'brutal assault' at her Cowpens home, deputies say
Upstate deputies released new information Thursday night about the death of an elderly woman killed in her own home. Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, said Daniel Horton, 41, was charged with murder in the death of his 88-year-old grandmother. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Betty...
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
WYFF4.com
'He was my absolute world': Loved one remembers one of the five victims found dead in Inman home
INMAN, S.C. — Samatha McKelvey and 37-year-old Thomas Anderson dated for six years. "His laugh was contagious, his smile was even worse than that," McKelvey said. Through the ups and downs, McKelvey said Thomas was one of a kind. "Just everything that has happened. I'm just still so confused...
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
WYFF4.com
Man in custody after deadly shooting in Spartanburg County, sheriff says
COWPENS, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Battleground Road in Cowpens, authorities say. Sheriff Chuck Wright says a person of interest is in custody after he turned...
Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
