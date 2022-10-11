Read full article on original website
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
FCSO warns of suspicious roofing inspection offer in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious circumstance call around 7:40 p.m. on October, 14, in Mesa. A caller reported 4 males in a dark SUV knocking on doors and offering to perform roof inspections. The caller found the offer suspicious since it was dark out and reported it.
Semi rollover spills apples
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road.
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
Richland police now certified drone pilots for new program
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department has added a drone program to its available resources in hopes of offering increased safety to the community and officers. RPD officers are now all drone pilots that have completed training for FAA certification as Part 107 pilots, according to its Facebook post.
U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
Walla Walla weekend events
The Falla Walla half marathon is this Saturday. The Friends of the Walla Walla Public Library is also holding its fall book sale.
Weekend lane closures expected in downtown Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ore.- Weekend drilling will close traffic lanes and reduce parking in downtown Pendleton over the next two weekends. Utility poles and span wires holding traffic signals at two intersections are outdated and do not meet current safety requirements. Pre-construction drilling will determine ground conditions and placement locations for new signal poles.
Blue Mountain Humane Society hosts first in-person Furr Ball since 2019
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Blue Mountain Humane Society, an animal shelter in Walla Walla, has been working since February on it's 19th in-person Furr Ball. A gala that invites donors to come together with the proceeds going to support the animal shelter. Amanda Wernert, CEO of blue mountain humane society,...
New York Times best-selling author visits Tri-Cities
Pasco, Wash. - A New York Times best-selling author visited the Tri Cities on October 13th. Sylvia Moreno-Garcia, author of Mexican Gothic is speaking at the Gjurdie Center at Columbia Basin College for the Mid-Columbia literary reads festival. Moreno-Garcia was born in Mexico in 1981 and grew up there as...
CWAC Playoff Implications as Prosser Hosts East Valley
The CWAC will have the spotlight this week with two of its football frontrunners squaring off Thursday; Prosser hosts East Valley. The Mustangs dropped their first game of 2022 last week at Othello but remain in the top five of the RPI rankings and are looking to bounce back. The...
