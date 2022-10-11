ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgemere, MD

Daughters of 1812 tour Todd’s Inheritance

By By Ben Terzi
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, the Daughters of 1812 visited Todd’s Inheritance Historical Site in Edgemere to learn about the landmark’s significance to American history.

Beginning at 9:15 a.m., the group’s members arrived from across the country to listen to local historians’ lectures, follow tour guides and discuss the many reasons why Todd’s Inheritance played a key role in protecting the country during the War of 1812.

Dundalk, MD
