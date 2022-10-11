Read full article on original website
'My bad': Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening
Brendan Fraser was in attendance at Thursday night's screening of the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale” at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and he had some words of apology for the city of San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. In a red carpet interview with SFGATE...
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
Ringo Starr of the Beatles cancels Bay Area concert due to COVID-19 infection
This is the third time Starr's tour has been halted due to COVID.
The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
sftimes.com
5 reasons San Francisco is the best city on the west coast
San Francisco is America’s most exciting city. Its attractive beauty attracts people from all over the globe. Millions of people visit San Francisco every year. Readers of Conde Nast Traveler have voted San Francisco as one of America’s favorite cities year after year. San Francisco is known for its unique culture, fantastic scenery, unusual climate, and amazing city. It also has excellent food and friendly people. There are many things to do in San Francisco.
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
The Team Behind Michelin-Starred Steakhouse Niku Just Opened a New Restaurant in San Francisco
Earlier in his career, the chef Dustin Falcon was working at Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc in Napa Valley when he was tasked with retrieving rosemary from a bush out front. He went outside with his shears, cut off a good bunch, passed it off to someone else and went on with his day—well, at least for another hour. That’s when one of the cooks went to fry the rosemary and realized that it was actually pine. “I was supposed to come in and learn really quick and do really, really well. And I came in and crashed and burned,” Falcon told...
The Two-Floor Penthouse in Oakland’s Historic Cathedral Building Is on the Market for $1.5 Million
If you ever wanted to live in a landmark, now may be your chance. The executive penthouse atop Oakland’s historic Cathedral Building is up for grabs. The crown jewel of the nine-story flatiron structure, this two-level home has been listed at $1.49 million. The condo has an open layout with gorgeous cathedral-style windows that offer some of the best views in the Bay Area. With 2,100 square feet of space, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit isn’t huge by penthouse standards. But what it lacks in sheer scale, it makes up for with loads of natural light and modern amenities—the...
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
theatlasheart.com
Best Sushi in San Francisco: 21 Spots for Mouthwatering Rolls, Sashimi, and Omakase
Find out where to go for perfectly knifed nigiri, elegantly sliced sashimi, and thoughtfully curated omakase in San Francisco. Good sushi spots have never been hard to find in San Francisco, which has a long history of Japanese immigration. But in recent years, several high-end restaurants have also popped up...
natureworldnews.com
In the Misty Skies Above San Francisco, a Photographer Captured a Weird and Rare ‘Fogbow’
An ethereal apparition, sometimes known as a fogbow or a white rainbow, is significantly less common than its wet counterpart, the rainbow. According to photographer Stuart Berman, who resides in San Francisco's Russian Hill area, the shot was taken at Hawk Hill on the Marin Headlands peninsula, and that he observed it for 15 to 20 minutes but it was still there when he left.
AdWeek
KABC Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle to Join CNN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KABC anchor and reporter Veronica Miracle is joining CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco. Miracle anchored the weekend evening newscasts...
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
marinlocalnews.com
Rich people flee the Bay Area
The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
Washington Examiner
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle more likely to consider moving: Poll
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle are more likely to say they are considering moving away than any other major city in the country, likely in part due to rising crime rates and homelessness, according to a new study. About 7.6% of people living in San Francisco say they want...
Pumpkin, autumn lights festivals among 4 Fun Things this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Lawrence Karnow talks about four fun things to do, considering this weekend’s weather: Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland Festival in Lights in Fremont How Weird Street Festival in San Francisco Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
This Colorful Beach Town In California Is So Charming & It’s Unlike Any Other Hidden Gem
Capitola Beach is located in a sunny seaside town just outside of Santa Cruz, CA. This colorful destination is a hidden gem that feels like traveling the European coast without ever having to step foot on a plane. Known as one of the oldest vacation areas on the Pacific Coast,...
SFGate
