ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Hydro Flasks#Hydro Flask Water Bottles#Tempshield
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

5 best washing machines that make washing your clothes affordable and efficient

How lucky we are to have washing machines. These labour-saving appliances have been common in UK homes since the middle of the 20th century. Washing machines may be close to ubiquitous, but many have been kitted out with new features in recent years. Some can be connected to a smartphone to enable remote operation and other advanced features, and many are now equipped with eco settings that limit the energy or water used in each wash. Even more important than newfangled features are a washing machine’s key performance specifications, including its capacity and energy rating. Before you buy a washing...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

SFGATE shopping newsletter 10-12-22: The best Prime Early Access Sale deals

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially arrived! From Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, Prime members can score discounts across the site on tech, clothing, home goods, beauty and more. Right now, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for less than $90, save over $200 on the cult-favorite Peloton exercise bike, and even replace your old mattress with a Casper Sleep Element at a fraction of the cost. From discounted coffee makers to hair dryers, now is the time to load up your digital shopping cart.  There are thousands of deals to sift through, but we’ve rounded up the best ones so you don’t have to. Check out the best of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale before the event ends.   
SHOPPING
The Independent

9 best car vacuum cleaners to keep your vehicle clean and crumb-free

If you struggle to get your household vacuum cleaner out to the car, or fancy something that’s a bit easier to move around, we’ve looked at a range of models made with car cleaning in mind. Even those of us who deep clean our homes on a regular basis forget to bestow the same treatment on our cars, despite the fact that doing so has never been easier, thanks to the innovative, lightweight vacuums being launched by a wide range of tech brands.So what should you look for when searching for the ideal super sucker for your car? First of...
CARS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy