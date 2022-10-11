Two Brothers Pictures alum Christopher Aird has been tapped by Element Pictures for the newly created role of creative director. Aird starts in the role in January 2023 and will be based at Element’s London office. He joins the team from Two Brothers Pictures, where he served as head of drama for the last five years, executive producing hit series such as the Jamie Dornan-fronted The Tourist and two seasons of Baptiste, as well as Liar, Angela Black, Cheat and The Widow.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO