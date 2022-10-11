Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Pawn Stars Spin-Off to Debut on The HISTORY Channel
Pawn Stars Do America, an eight-part spin-off of the hit series Pawn Stars, is slated to premiere on The HISTORY Channel on November 9. The new series sees the Pawn Stars crew travel to eight different cities in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects. Viewers will experience the franchise in a new way with on-site restoration reveals and local road trip excursions.
World Screen News
Presales in Place for The Vanishing Triangle
Eccho Rights has secured presales in a number of territories for the upcoming Irish drama thriller The Vanishing Triangle. The Vanishing Triangle was commissioned by Virgin Media in Ireland and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada. AMC Networks’ Acorn TV secured the U.K. premiere and licensed the series for several other territories in its footprint. SBS picked up Australian rights, and the series is also sold across the Nordics, with SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Yle (Finland) licensing the title. VRT will air The Vanishing Triangle in Belgium.
World Screen News
Lara vs. Escobar Feature Doc from Banijay Rights & Scenery
Banijay Rights has aligned with the Banijay Benelux joint venture Scenery on Lara vs. Escobar, a feature documentary recounting the reconciliation story behind Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s most famous assassination. Lara vs. Escobar, from BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning director Mags Gavan, delves into the investigation of the 1984...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Mondo TV Group
Mondo TV Group is shining a spotlight on three shows it believes could prove as successful as MeteoHeroes, including the 2D animated series Annie & Carola. The show follows the shy Carola and Annie, the robot clone she created who turns out to be her opposite. “This is a fun and entertaining animated comedy, full of great dialogue, hilarious situations and visual gags,” says Luana Perrero, head of content sales.
RELATED PEOPLE
World Screen News
Distribution360 Bringing New & Returning Series to MIPCOM
Distribution360’s MIPCOM slate features a variety of new and returning competition series and formats. Leading its catalog, the brand-new competition series A Cut Above sees 12 of the world’s best chainsaw carvers turn ordinary logs into extraordinary works of art. Each week, sculptor Katharine Dowson and chainsaw carver Ryan Cook choose who out-carved the rest and send one person home.
World Screen News
Channel 4 Renews Come Dine With Me: The Professionals
The Come Dine With Me spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals has been given a second-season order by Channel 4. Come Dine With Me: The Professionals sees teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs take each other on in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their area. The show will return for a second 20×1-hour season.
World Screen News
Dave Conlon & Michael McGuigan Launch Shadow Pine Studios
Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan have set up Shadow Pine Studios, having acquired the assets of Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates. The acquisition sees Shadow Pine Studios consolidate Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities in coordination with Eggplant’s group of companies, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.
World Screen News
Flying Bark Productions to Animate Untitled Avatar Film
Flying Bark Productions (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO Monkie Kid, What If…?) has been tapped by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation to animate their recently announced untitled Avatar feature film. Based in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Screen News
Gearing Up for MIPCOM?
Get ready for MIPCOM’s official opening on Monday by accessing our October editions and downloading or updating the World Screen app—for iOS and Android—delivering programming listings, news and a host of other useful resources. You can get copies of the MIPCOM editions of World Screen, TV Drama,...
World Screen News
Inter Medya Marks MIPCOM Return with Packed Slate
Inter Medya is making its market return with a slate that includes the new drama Poison Ivy. Produced by TMC Film, co-produced by Alim Yapım and broadcast on Star TV, Poison Ivy features among its cast Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, Kadir Doğulu, Sarp Levendoğlu and Zuhal Olcay. The series was adapted from Peride Celal’s best-selling novel of the same name.
World Screen News
MISTCO to Present Two New Series at MIPCOM
MISTCO is set to attend MIPCOM with the two new Turkish series Bahar and Secrets of an Angel. Co-produced with Us Yapim, Bahar tells the story of a young girl who struggles to keep her goodness despite all the darkness around her. After witnessing her father’s murder, she tries to prove that her stepmother committed the crime.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International
Among the shows that Red Arrow Studios International will present at MIPCOM are a pair of reality formats, as well as the scripted comedy-drama Kid Sister. “Kid Sister is a hilarious and deeply personal coming-of-age comedy-drama about Lulu, a young Jewish woman in her prime whose family thinks she is careening toward ‘spinsterhood,’” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Screen News
Christopher Aird Joins Element Pictures
Two Brothers Pictures alum Christopher Aird has been tapped by Element Pictures for the newly created role of creative director. Aird starts in the role in January 2023 and will be based at Element’s London office. He joins the team from Two Brothers Pictures, where he served as head of drama for the last five years, executive producing hit series such as the Jamie Dornan-fronted The Tourist and two seasons of Baptiste, as well as Liar, Angela Black, Cheat and The Widow.
World Screen News
Epic Story Greenlights Mia & Codie
Epic Story Media has started production on the animated series Mia & Codie, in addition to working on a second season of Luna, Chip and Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go. Epic Story Media’s preschool coding comedy series Mia & Codie has been commissioned by TVO, Knowledge Network and TFO. The 40×4.5-minute show comes from Emmy Award winner Don Moody.
World Screen News
Lopii Productions Preps Sixth Original Series
Lopii Productions is producing its sixth original series, Bestest Day Ever With My Best Friend!, in partnership with CBC Kids. The live-action preschool show celebrates the relationships children have with their pets. In each episode, the owners come up with an extra special way to say thank you to their animals.
World Screen News
BUNK’D Renewed at Disney
Disney Branded Television’s BUNK’D has been renewed for a seventh season, making it the longest-running live-action Disney Channel series. Season six, BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes, is set to return to Disney Channel with a holiday-themed episode on December 2, followed by new weekly episodes beginning in January. Set in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah work overtime to get the Kikiwaka Ranch up and running.
World Screen News
Series Mania Opens 2023 Call for Projects
The call for projects for the 2023 Series Mania Forum’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions has opened, with submissions due by December 16, 2022. The 2023 edition, taking place March 21 to 23, 2023, will see 15 selected projects participate. The best project will be awarded a €50,000 prize, as determined by a professional jury of leading industry executives. TV series such as Blackport (Iceland), The Last Socialist Artefact (Slovenia, Finland), We Got This (Sweden), Ever After (Italy), No Man’s Land (France), Freud (Germany) and The Head (Spain) were introduced for the first time during the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Monster Entertainment
The Monster Entertainment highlight Fia’s Fairies tells the story of the titular 6-year-old and the fairies that live in her back garden. The fairies speak both English and an enchanting language that they teach Fia and her friend Amber. In Storytime with Ms. Booksy, the eponymous magical and whimsical...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution
Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution’s portfolio includes the sci-fi drama series Silverpoint, which follows a group of teens as they uncover a mystery in the woods while away at an adventure camp. “It resonates internationally, as it taps into the zeitgeist for mystery, sci-fi and adventure, and it is...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Konami Cross Media NY
Konami Cross Media NY’s catalog features a variety of series from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. The latest series, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, leads the slate. It features all-new characters and introduces Rush Duels to the universe. For Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, the third and final season, made up of 38 episodes, is now available...
Comments / 0