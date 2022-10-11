ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Geena Davis recalls harassing behavior from 'Quick Change' co-star Bill Murray

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5Law_0iV4uaWF00

Amid reports of a "secret" six-figure settlement from Bill Murray regarding allegedly harassing behavior that caused the suspension of a film called Being Mortal, Geena Davis is weighing in on working with Murray on 1990's Quick Change.

Davis was discussing new memoir Dying of Politeness when she told England's Sunday Times she was on the receiving end of bad behavior from Murray, as well.

Davis said she met the Ghostbusters star in a hotel suite. He insisted on using a massager called The Thumper on her, despite her protestations.

"That was bad," Davis said. "The way he behaved at the first meeting … I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn't have got [sic] the part."

Now 66, Davis said she regrets blaming her younger self for not standing up to Murray. "I could have avoided that treatment if I'd known how to react or what to do during the audition," she continued. "But, you know, I was so nonconfrontational that I just didn't."

She added, "There's no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting."

In another incident, Murray reportedly publicly lambasted the Oscar winner for being late to set, even though the delay was the fault of the wardrobe department.

As reported back in April, the 72-year-old actor said he regretted his actions with a female co-worker on the set of Aziz Ansari's film Being Mortal.

Murray told CNBC, "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way."

Murray said, "The world's different than it was when I was a little kid -- what was funny ... [then] isn't necessarily ... what's funny now ...[T]he times change. It's important for me to figure it out."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72

Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

"This is the truth": 'Till' opens in limited release Friday

On Friday, the anticipated based-on-real-life drama Till hits theaters in a limited release. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother-turned-activist of murdered Chicago teen Emmett Till, who was abducted and brutally killed in Mississippi in 1955 for the "crime" of whistling at a white woman. The film...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Bill Murray
The Independent

The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre

There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
TV SERIES
102.5 The Bone

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' films, dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish-born actor who played Hagrid, the friendly giant in the Harry Potter films, has died, his reps confirmed. The star, born Anthony Robert MacMillan, appeared on the big and small screen for decades, having gotten his start in stand-up comedy. Coltrane shifted to television, appearing in shows including Flash Gordon, and the beloved Brit shows Blackadder and Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson expecting first baby

Actor Grace Gummer and her music producer husband Mark Ronson are expecting their first child. Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep. Ronson and Gummer, who married in August 2021, appeared together for W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in New York on Wednesday, People magazine reported. They announced their...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Quick Change#Harassing#Oscar Winner#Sunday Times#Cnbc
102.5 The Bone

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and others mourn Robbie Coltrane

With the news that Harry Potter series star Robbie Coltrane has passed away at 72, friends have taken to social media to mourn him. In a statement, his Potter series co-star Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane "one of the funniest people I've met," and an "incredible actor and a lovely man." Radcliffe recalled, "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes ..." Radcliffe added, "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding

SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
SAN MARINO, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy