Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Lincoln Trail Homestead to host BioBlitz
DECATUR — Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial will host a Fall Mini-BioBlitz at 1 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Railsplitter Pavilion, Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway. Instructors, which include Millikin University professors and other volunteers, will direct a biological survey of plants, fungi, fish and birds within the park.
Herald & Review
Long Creek Dems hosting 50th Soup Supper
DECATUR — Following a four year hiatus, the Long Creek Township Democrats will host its 50th annual Soup Supper on Friday, Oct. 21. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Long Creek Township Community Building, located at 2610 Salem School Road in Decatur. Some...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Cresthaven Park, edge of Forsyth newest stops on Decatur bike trail
DECATUR — Todd Vohland was coaching one of his St. Teresa High School cross country students, senior Savannah Mounte, when they learned the Stevens Creek Bike Trail at Cresthaven Park was officially opened to the public on Friday. “This is nice,” he said. “It opens up about another two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Lincoln gives Taylorville the business 52-19
The force was strong for Lincoln as it pierced Taylorville during Friday's 52-19 thumping for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14. Last season, Lincoln and Taylorville faced off on October 15, 2021 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here. In recent action on September 30, Lincoln...
Herald & Review
Decatur's first Jasper Street Fest set for Oct. 20
DECATUR — The first Jasper Street Fest will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Johns Hill Park, Decatur. The free event is part of the City of Decatur's Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative. Family activities such as games, a DJ and food trucks will be...
Herald & Review
Big field for rescheduled Bettenhausen 100 runs at Springfield Mile on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD — Thirty-eight USAC Silver Crown drivers are set to battle on Saturday during the 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Four past Bettenhausen 100 winners are in this year’s field, led by four-time victor Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.), three-time and defending...
Herald & Review
First Harvest Festival planned at Macon County Fairgrounds
DECATUR — The Macon County Fairgrounds will see some life again this fall with the first Harvest Festival. The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds. Autumn activities include carnival rides, a corn maze, haunted hayrides,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Quick actions to save Macon County inmate's life recognized
DECATUR — Ten correctional officers and one nurse were honored by the county on Thursday for their joint efforts to save a Macon County Jail inmate's life in September. Macon County Sheriff Jim Root presented each of the 11 first responders with a Life Saver Award during Thursday's Macon County Board meeting. Root said he was honored to work with each of them.
Herald & Review
Protecting the protectors: Support in place for those affected by Decatur police shooting
DECATUR — Amber Oberheim is painfully familiar with the emotional stress and agonies that can overwhelm police officers and their families. The widow of slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim — an officer who grew up in Decatur and also served as a policeman here — lost no time in responding when she heard of Wednesday’s shooting that left a suspect dead and two Decatur cops wounded.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond controls the action and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 50-7
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 50-7 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 30, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Cerro Gordo-Bement...
Herald & Review
Quick jolt prompts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to power past Springfield Lanphier 66-6
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt in recording a 66-6 beating of Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier squared off with August 27, 2021 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
townandtourist.com
10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Illinois (Fun For All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Illinois is an excellent state for residents and tourists alike, with tons of state parks, museums, the first McDonald’s, and the world’s largest bottle of ketchup. Even better, it’s made for family fun, and you can find epic indoor water parks throughout the state, just ready and waiting for you to have a splash!
Illinois Once Held Nations Strictest Age For Kids Left Home Alone
Illinois was once the toughest state for how old children must be to stay home alone. That changed early this year and is now up to the parents to decide. Leaving a child home alone for any reason is not an easy decision for any parent. Whether it is just to run to the store or go to work, leaving a child at home is a lot of responsibility for that child. The age for Illinois children to be left alone was 14 which was once the highest age in the nation compared to 39 states that have no minimum requirement.
Herald & Review
It's a shocking way to eliminate weeds
CERRO GORDO — You can call it a bug zapper for weeds. The agricultural weeding process and their electrical shocks used in local soybean fields are a new way of eliminating weeds without pesticides. The process is useful for organic farmers and others avoiding chemicals on their crops. Clarkson...
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
Herald & Review
Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone to dominate Monticello 48-13
Fairbury Prairie Central offered a model for success with a convincing 48-13 victory over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup. Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 32-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. Fairbury...
Comments / 0