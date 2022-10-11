ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyacknewsandviews.com

Nyack’s Free Fridge for All and More Local Stories

This week in the Villages: Nyack opens a community refrigerator that comes with 24-hour access and no questions asked. Meanwhile, parents confront the East Ramapo school board with rotten food and serious allegations. Plus, we have the newly proposed Rockland County legislative district map, your weekly weather prediction, healthy updates, upcoming meetings and much more!
ORANGETOWN, NY
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nyack, NY
City
Poland, NY
City
Piermont, NY
Nyack, NY
Society
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Synagogues#Jewish History#Race Relations#Congregation Sons
Hudson Valley Post

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
untappedcities.com

The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs

In New York City, there are streets named after musicians, astronauts, and even board games. The names of the city bear traces of the people who were here before us, from the Lenape Native Americans to the Dutch and English colonists. The borough names within New York represent the city’s storied history and the diverse group of people who have inhabited these places. In his new book, Names of New York, which was featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, author Joshua Jelly-Schapiro explores how the history and culture of New York City, as well as some misinterpretations and legends, have influenced the names of its neighborhoods, roads, and natural features. Using Jelly-Schapiro’s book as a launching point, Untapped New York traced the stories of how New York City’s five boroughs got their names!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed

Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY

The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Mail

NYC public schools are buckling under influx of 5,500 illegal migrant children – with one school seeing student numbers 'rocket by 20%' - as teachers struggle to cope and parents complain lessons are being dumbed-down

New York public schools are feeling the affects taking in more than 5,500 migrants as students - with one reporting their student body has swelled by as much as 20 percent. The sudden burden comes as nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Latin America have been carted into the city since August, and just under 2,000 this weekend alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy