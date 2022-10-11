Read full article on original website
Nyack’s Free Fridge for All and More Local Stories
This week in the Villages: Nyack opens a community refrigerator that comes with 24-hour access and no questions asked. Meanwhile, parents confront the East Ramapo school board with rotten food and serious allegations. Plus, we have the newly proposed Rockland County legislative district map, your weekly weather prediction, healthy updates, upcoming meetings and much more!
New Owners at Tasty Candy Apple Shop in Warwick
Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Some New Jersey drivers say that they are frustrated with a new plan that could cost them more money to drive into New York City.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
NBC New York
Questions on Possible Law Enforcement Failures Before Hotel Killing Enter NY Gov. Race
Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race, spoke out 10 days after the shocking hotel killing of a father visiting his son at Marist College. Zeldin — who has made crime a safety a cornerstone of his campaign — said Dutchess...
Where To Get The Best Tacos in Westchester County, NY
Who isn’t always up for tacos? Juicy, savory and everything you could possibly imagine in just one bite. Westchester County is full of great taquerias and here are some of my own personal favorites that you need to visit very soon.
NBC New York
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation
Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley
We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
untappedcities.com
The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs
In New York City, there are streets named after musicians, astronauts, and even board games. The names of the city bear traces of the people who were here before us, from the Lenape Native Americans to the Dutch and English colonists. The borough names within New York represent the city’s storied history and the diverse group of people who have inhabited these places. In his new book, Names of New York, which was featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, author Joshua Jelly-Schapiro explores how the history and culture of New York City, as well as some misinterpretations and legends, have influenced the names of its neighborhoods, roads, and natural features. Using Jelly-Schapiro’s book as a launching point, Untapped New York traced the stories of how New York City’s five boroughs got their names!
NBC New York
15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed
Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
One of America’s Safest Cities is in the Lower Hudson Valley And it May Surprise You
Safety is a huge consideration when choosing to live somewhere. There are many factors to weigh, but one's overall well-being will determine where many will choose to start a career or family. A new study has taken a number of conditions and ranked the country's safest cities and towns to...
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
The Countdown: NYC Columbus Day Parade; Russians hack US airports
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we highlight Italian American pride, which was on full display Monday as the Columbus Day Parade returned to NYC.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
NYC public schools are buckling under influx of 5,500 illegal migrant children – with one school seeing student numbers 'rocket by 20%' - as teachers struggle to cope and parents complain lessons are being dumbed-down
New York public schools are feeling the affects taking in more than 5,500 migrants as students - with one reporting their student body has swelled by as much as 20 percent. The sudden burden comes as nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Latin America have been carted into the city since August, and just under 2,000 this weekend alone.
What all Italian Americans in NJ should know during Italian American Heritage Month (Opinion)
I'm so proud to be a third-generation Italian American and consider myself lucky to have grown up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City. So as we celebrate Italian American Heritage Month, I think it would be a great thing if all those like me would take the time to learn about the struggle of our ancestors.
