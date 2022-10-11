Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Woman jailed in fatal 2020 shooting on J.J. Flewlellen Road
Police arrested a woman Wednesday on a murder charge in a November 2020 shooting. The arrest of Margaret Stewart, 30, comes after a McLennan County grand jury indicted her in the case Sept. 29. According to the indictment, she shot Brian Johnson, 33, of Waco, from a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Waco police responded to the incident as a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
KWTX
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez’s 8-year-old son witnessed his father shoot and kill Monica Delgado Aviles and her two teenage children on Sept. 28 and told investigators Jaimes-Hernandez was still holding the silver pistol when the boy woke up the next morning, according to arrest records made public Friday.
Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks gets stand-by counsel
Bell County (FOX 44) — Cedric Marks will have a co-stand-by counsel as he goes to trial for the murders of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. John P. Galligan will sit beside Marks. That decision came out of a pre-trial hearing that took place on Tuesday. Marks is representing himself in his Capital Murder trial, […]
Texas teenage murder victim identified
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified. On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence. Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers […]
Central Texas escaped inmate added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s list
The Texas Department of Public Safety updated its Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List on Friday and added 37-year-old prison escapee Brandon Wayne Hogan to the list.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: McGregor shooter's 8-year-old son saw three killings, video captured two more
An 8-year-old boy and his two younger siblings were in the McGregor home where their father shot and killed their mother and two teenage half-siblings the night of Sept. 28, according to affidavits filed this week. Surveillance video shows the man fatally shoot a neighbor the next morning as she...
fox44news.com
Man barricaded after Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen shooting suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside of a home. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in reference to a shooting. Through the investigation, it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute – when the suspect shot the victim. The victim was able to get away and get help.
Killeen police release name of murdered man
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
Police in Central Texas searching for suspects of multiple burglaries
Copperas Cove police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects of multiple burglaries. "If you don't know who they are, please help us by sharing this post."
fox44news.com
Man held in Temple domestic violence case
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Temple man is being held on felony charges following what Temple Police are calling a domestic violence incident. Jose Valentin Espinoza Orona remained in the Bell County Jail Friday on third-degree felony charges, as well as an immigration hold. Officers were dispatched to...
Dallas Observer
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Denies Wearing Blackface During '80s Criminal Trespass Incident
A report by the far-right politics website Current Revolt claims Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was arrested in September 1983 for criminal trespass after he and others allegedly went into several apartments in blackface trying to frighten students at Baylor University. Backing up the claim is a Waco Police Department...
News Channel 25
Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
WacoTrib.com
Catalytic converter theft remains issue in Waco a year after new law
A year-old state law targeting theft of vehicles’ catalytic converters brought a brief dip in the crime, but has by no means eliminated the issue, numbers from Waco police show. Waco police received 261 reports of catalytic converter theft this year through Sept. 28, compared to 361 reports of...
dallasexpress.com
‘Racist Pervert’: Jenkins Condemned Over Blackface Break-Ins
Opponents of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are condemning the politician for allegedly raiding women’s bedrooms while wearing blackface during his time at Baylor University. The bombshell evidence from the Waco Police Department, as reported by The Dallas Express, detailed accusations that Jenkins, along with two other men, broke...
dallasexpress.com
BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
fox44news.com
Man injured in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Temple. The Temple Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:27 p.m. Several people reported that they heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot.
WacoTrib.com
Waco drops tax suit against council member Andrea Barefield after back taxes paid
The city of Waco dropped its tax lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield last week after the payment of more than $95,000 in taxes and penalties that had added up since 2014 on her home. Barefield had for years jointly owned the duplex near Cameron Park with a...
KWTX
Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
fox44news.com
Killeen man killed in Robertson County crash
ROBERTSON, COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the victims in a Tuesday fatal crash has been identified as a Killeen man. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash – which occurred on Highway 79, near Farm-to-Market 1644. The investigation indicates...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
