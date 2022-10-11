ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Says Father Jamie Spears Of Treated Her 'Like A Dog' Amid Conservatorship

Britney Spears is speaking out yet again, accusing her family of behaving abusively in the early days of her career and amid her 13-year-long conservatorship.

On Tuesday, October 11, the “Stronger” artist took to her Instagram page with a poignant post, accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of treating her “like a f**king dog” while acting as her conservator.

“Wonder what the SECRET IS 🤫 ??? WHAT Y’ALL BE HIDING ???” Spears wrote alongside a Carousel of throwback photos. “Come on wise father you wanna sit me down for four months expose my body to nurses while showering me like a f**king dog !!! BULLYING ME WITH THEIR QUESTIONS … NEVER ABLE TO PUT IT ON THEM AND ASK THEM QUESTIONS !!!”

Alongside questioning whether Jamie would treat his granddaughters, Jamie Lynn Spears’ two children Maddie and Ivy, in such a manner, Britney also spoke candidly about being essentially trapped by members of her security team.

“Big security at my door … ‘no ma’am you can’t leave we don’t know when you can go.’” Britney remembered. “I DID NOTHING WRONG !!! Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a f**king dog ??? WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F**KING DOG ???”

She concluded the passionate post with a message for her father. “Every morning I wake up and every night before I go to sleep I pray to f**king god you get just 5 minutes of the pain I felt in that place for 4 months !!!” she wrote. “I pray you burn in hell you sorry son of a b***h !!!"

Yet it seems Jamie isn’t the only member of Britney’s family who the artist has recently called out on social media. Just hours earlier, the “Toxic” songstress recalled an incident dating back a decade and a half, in which she says her mother, Lynne Spears, slapped her after a night of babysitting the musician’s two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston.

“I swear I’ve never slapped anyone my whole life !!! I WOULD GIVE ANYTHING TO SEE WHAT THAT FEELS LIKE … JUST SAYING 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!” Britney captioned a clip from 2005 romantic comedy Monster-in-Law.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies !!!” the star continued, referencing friends Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, adding that she and ex-husband Kevin Federline had already called it quits at the time of the incident.

“I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston,” Britney recalled. “Yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

Since then, the star said, she had “always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone.”

“GUESS I WILL NEVER KNOW !!!!” the artist continued. “Stay classy folks !!! This was all 15 years ago … I mean we’ve all grown up since then !!!”

