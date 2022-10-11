Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
ucdavis.edu
Checking In With Chancellor May: Home Sweet Homecoming
With fall quarter well underway, the Davis campus is the liveliest it’s been in two years. Our Fall Welcome football game set a UC Davis attendance record with a crowd of 14,000. Our classrooms and lecture halls are filled, bike traffic is bustling and we’ve got Homecoming this weekend!
ucdavis.edu
Lynda and Stewart Resnick pledge $50M to UC Davis for sustainability research
October 13, 2022 — The University of California, Davis, today announced that philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, have pledged the largest gift ever to the university by individual donors. The $50 million pledge will support the school’s longstanding commitment to address today’s most pressing challenges in agriculture and environmental sustainability.
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Chancellor May Condemns Antisemitic Graffiti Found in Residence Halls
Chancellor Gary S. May released the following statement today (Oct. 13):. Today, swastika drawings were found in Alder Hall, a residence hall for first-year students. The incident was reported to the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program (HDAPP) and the UC Davis Police Department, and the graffiti was immediately removed.
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis cardiac rehab team receives national award for research on virtual rehab
A multidisciplinary team from the UC Davis Cardiac Rehabilitation Program and UC Davis Health's Division of Cardiovascular Medicine received an abstract award for their research at the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation's 37th annual meeting. The abstract was titled “Medical Disruptions During Center-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation: A Necessary Appraisal...
UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes
UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved."It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds."They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area."The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug...
Sacramento Observer
Supporters View Ballot Measure Through ‘Equity Lens’
Voters across Sacramento and California soon will decide on a proposition that supporters say would ensure low-income students receive the arts and music education that is essential to young learners. Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is made up of more than 40,000 students with 51% of those students considered...
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
KCRA.com
Can fentanyl be absorbed through your skin? UC Davis doctor busts myths surrounding the drug
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may have heard that fentanyl exposure through the skin could lead to adverse effects, including death. But doctors say — that’s not actually true. Dr. Daniel Colby, an emergency medical physician with UC Davis Health, sat down with KCRA 3 on Friday to...
KCRA.com
Ironman California athletes concerned about running through Discovery Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As triathletes from around the world get ready to come to Sacramento forIronman California, organizers and athletes hope this year's race goes off without a hitch after last year's cancellation due to a bomb cyclone hitting the area. But some athletes are voicing concerns about their...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Parental abduction in San Joaquin Co, mental health 911 alternative, social security benefits jump
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
goldcountrymedia.com
School District continues to investigate racist locker room incident at Vista del Lago
Folsom Cordova Unified School District administrators, along with Del Campo High School officials and parents, want to know who wrote hateful racial remarks and scattered football players’ belongings in the visiting team’s locker room at Vista del Lago last Friday night. During the varsity football game’s second half...
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
KCRA.com
Sacramento City Council meeting gets heated as Katie Valenzuela calls for censure of Jeff Harris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Council member Katie Valenzuela is calling for the censure of her colleague, Jeff Harris, following what she described as a series of racially insensitive incidents involving Harris. Harris said he thought the claims were false. "I'm exhausted. It's hard to have these conversations," Valenzuela said...
Sacramento area high school football scores: Live updates & live streams (10/14/22)
Stick with SBLive for live updates and all of the latest CIF high school football scores in Sacramento from Week 8
