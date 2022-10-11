ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavis.edu

Checking In With Chancellor May: Home Sweet Homecoming

With fall quarter well underway, the Davis campus is the liveliest it’s been in two years. Our Fall Welcome football game set a UC Davis attendance record with a crowd of 14,000. Our classrooms and lecture halls are filled, bike traffic is bustling and we’ve got Homecoming this weekend!
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Lynda and Stewart Resnick pledge $50M to UC Davis for sustainability research

October 13, 2022 — The University of California, Davis, today announced that philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, have pledged the largest gift ever to the university by individual donors. The $50 million pledge will support the school’s longstanding commitment to address today’s most pressing challenges in agriculture and environmental sustainability.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Chancellor May Condemns Antisemitic Graffiti Found in Residence Halls

Chancellor Gary S. May released the following statement today (Oct. 13):. Today, swastika drawings were found in Alder Hall, a residence hall for first-year students. The incident was reported to the Harassment and Discrimination Assistance and Prevention Program (HDAPP) and the UC Davis Police Department, and the graffiti was immediately removed.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis cardiac rehab team receives national award for research on virtual rehab

A multidisciplinary team from the UC Davis Cardiac Rehabilitation Program and UC Davis Health's Division of Cardiovascular Medicine received an abstract award for their research at the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation's 37th annual meeting. The abstract was titled “Medical Disruptions During Center-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation: A Necessary Appraisal...
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis, CA
Education
City
Davis, CA
Local
California Education
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes

UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved."It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds."They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area."The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug...
DAVIS, CA
Sacramento Observer

Supporters View Ballot Measure Through ‘Equity Lens’

Voters across Sacramento and California soon will decide on a proposition that supporters say would ensure low-income students receive the arts and music education that is essential to young learners. Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is made up of more than 40,000 students with 51% of those students considered...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Careers#Diversity#Recruiting#The Faculty#Linus College#Grand Challenges
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Marketing
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy