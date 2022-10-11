Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding
While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year. Page Six apparently showed...
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
Patriots Bill Belichick Reveals Plan For QBs Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
With Jones showing signs of improvement in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, reports indicate he may get the starting nod over rookie Bailey Zappe in Week 6.
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
WCVB
Patriots owner Robert Kraft marries Dr. Dana Blumberg in surprise wedding
NEW YORK — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is now married to his girlfriend of three years and fiancée of at least six months, Dr. Dana Blumberg, after a surprise, star-studded wedding in New York City. The New York Post's Page Six reports that Kraft, 81, and...
WCVB
Patriots legend Richard Seymour to receive Hall of Fame ring during Monday Night Football
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots fans will have a chance to celebrate defensive lineman Richard Seymour when he receives his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime during an upcoming game. Seymour's ceremony will be held at halftime of the Patriots' game against the Chicago Bears on...
WCVB
New England Patriots look to slow Cleveland Browns' running game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick spent five years coaching the Cleveland Browns. He's spent parts of the past 23 years beating them. Belichick brings an 8-2 record into this week's matchup between his New England Patriots and the Browns. Last season, the Patriots demolished the Browns 45-7. New England's...
