ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks

By Glenn Kittle, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 39

Maria Carrion
3d ago

That money doesn’t come out of their pocket, why be so miserable and deny hard working Taxe payers a little kick back? Which they certainly deserve!

Reply(1)
14
cheerful
3d ago

I absolutely hate this state, these politicians live lavish life styles and cry we need more taxes to pay for unknown things. If Taxachusetts could they would take your entire paycheck

Reply
12
Christopher Bird
3d ago

yeah it does seem like they're a little upset that they have to give the people's money back to the people did you notice the equity line I wonder if they're worried that they're not going to have enough money to get there raises this year highly unlikely 😒

Reply
9
Related
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Massachusetts residents to receive tax liability refund in November

Massachusetts residents are set to receive a little extra money this year thanks to an excess amount of taxes the state collected this fiscal year. The Massachusetts tax revenue collections have exceeded its annual tax revenue cap of $38,871,154,627 set by state law this fiscal year and have collected $2.941 billion more than allowed. As such, the $2.941 billion will be returned to taxpayers in the coming months via a refund, according to the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?

A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Baker Administration#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News#The Baker Administration#Commonwealth
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Auditor identifies $1.2 billion in unfunded mandates

THE STATE HAS a $1.2 billion shortfall in aid promised to cities, towns, and school districts, Auditor Suzanne Bump concluded in a report released Thursday. The report looked at several major categories of state aid and identified $711.4 million in unfunded mandates related to school aid; $448.3 million related to school transportation; and $103.3 million in government aid, mainly related to the Community Preservation Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Voting season is underway in Massachusetts. Here's a guide to your 2022 ballot

Massachusetts voters could make history at the ballot box this fall. They could elect a historic number of women to the state's top offices. They could amend the state constitution to raise taxes on top earners. They could pave the way for more grocery stores to sell alcohol. And they could affirm or repeal the state's recently passed driver's license eligibility law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: police safety protocols vary by community, state

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the training protocols in place for police officers responding to emergency calls and have learned that procedures are different in Connecticut and Massachusetts. In the situation in Connecticut, shots rang out in an instant as officers arrived on the scene. Chicopee...
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $15 million won off of scratch-off ticket

A $15 million lottery ticket was claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday. The scratch-off for the “Millions” game was sold at a Mr. Mike’s Mobil in Leominster. This is the highest prize on the “Millions” game, with 1 in 6,048,000 odds of winning. The prize can divided over 20 years, awarding the winner $750,000 a year, or taken as a cash option, which is a one-time, lump-sum payment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents

It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston

Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl

Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy