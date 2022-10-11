BPD Remembers: Dedication Ceremony of Honorary Street Sign for Police Officer Jose Fontanez was held Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Saturday, October 15, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Friday@ 10 AM through Saturday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
msonewsports.com
Winthrop Police Department Arrest and Charge Revere Man with Trafficking Cocaine
WINTHROP — Chief Terence M. Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department has arrested and charged a Revere man with trafficking cocaine. HERMES QUINTERO-DURANGO, AGE 49, of REVERE,was arrested and charged with:. Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Cocaine. Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug. On Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man accused of scattering x-rated photos at MBTA station also wanted on lewdness charges
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly scattering numerous inappropriate photos at an MBTA station Thursday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station at 9:00 p.m. for a man who spread out “numerous x-rated photographs on the ground.”. The tasteless crime landed the man...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Residential Breaking and Entering in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton
Detectives assigned to District D-14 are looking to identify the following person relative to a Breaking and Entering occurring in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton at about 1:30 am on October 8, 2022. Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area D-14 detectives at 617-343-4256.
whdh.com
Brockton Police seek public’s help finding suspects who assaulted 2 men
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are seeking the public’s help to gather evidence and identify suspects in connection with an assault on two men: a 68-year-old and a 35-year-old. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Walnut Street on Sept. 24, when a group of men attacked...
‘I love you all and I will see you soon’: Jean McGuire, her family issue first statement since stabbing in Franklin Park
“We are at our best as a people; when it's about 'we' not 'me'.”. Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old Boston civil rights icon who was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park, issued a statement to the public on Friday through her family, according to multiple media outlets.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
Darlene Nguyen arrested after trying to bring replica gun into Worcester Courthouse
A criminal hearing at the Worcester Courthouse was stopped Friday morning when a woman attempted to bring what appeared to be a loaded silver revolver into the court building, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers in the court liaison unit stopped the hearing around 9 a.m. so...
After violent week, Boston activists demand plan from mayor, police commissioner
BOSTON—Community activists ratcheted up the public pressure on Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox one day after a 91-year-old grandmother was attacked and stabbed in Franklin Park. “We will not be at rest as a community until the person who committed this crime is brought to...
Worcester Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Man in Theft Investigation
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at a local hardware store. The theft occurred at Barrow's Hardware on Webster Street in Worcester last month. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
(AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park. According to police and her sister, Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Woman stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A woman was stabbed while walking a dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night, sources tells 5 Investigates. Boston police confirmed that they received a report of a person stabbed in the area shortly after 8:30 p.m., but did not provide any further details. NewsCenter 5 spotted multiple...
WCVB
Boys ages 3, 4 locked in dark closet, beaten with 'teacher's stick' at Methuen day care, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — The families of two young boys claim their pre-school age children were locked in closets and beaten with a stick at a Methuen day care center, according to a civil lawsuit filed this week in Essex Superior Court. A 4-year-old boy who attended the Children’s Center...
Police seek public’s help finding Blue Hill Ave. larceny suspects
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave. The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying two individuals in connection with a larceny incident from earlier this week. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave., a BPD news report says.
nbcboston.com
Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say
A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
Comments / 2